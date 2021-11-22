The Editorial Board: Progressives are off target with calls to oust Brown from national committee

Democrats are steeling themselves for a tough national fight in 2022, when midterm elections could swing the majority of both houses of Congress. President Biden’s approval rating – calculated at 42.7% on Monday by FiveThirtyEight – provides little encouragement, though Biden’s major pieces of legislation enjoy deep support. There’s a split in the party between those who, like Jacobs, want to court moderates versus progressives who want to lean into to their platform priorities.

We believe that the big-tent approach, with a stake planted firmly in the center, represents the best choice for either major party. That’s the best way to keep the country unified.

Former President Barack Obama warned us about progressives being overly rigid in their policy demands.

“You have to recognize that the way we’ve structured democracy requires you to take into account people who don’t agree with you,” he said, “and that by definition means you’re not going to get 100 percent of what you want.”

