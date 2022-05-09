The Editorial Board: Progress revs up on the waterfront

Quite simply, this is money well spent. Thanks to the persistence of Western New York’s congressional delegation – most of it, anyway – and 2021’s $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill, the Buffalo Niagara waterfront is undergoing a historic transformation.

Canalside was just the beginning. The Erie Basin Marina and Buffalo Harbor State Park are both receiving significant enhancements, a new Riverline walk is on the way, and the DL&W terminal, empty for decades, is coming back to life. There’s even more, all of it based on state and federal funding, particularly the bipartisan congressional bill that was subsequently opposed by most Republicans for no good reason.

It’s just another sad indication of the polarization that has stymied attempts at getting any work done in Congress. When holding a rigidly partisan line is more important than fixing highways and bridges, we have to be grateful that any of this necessary upkeep of the nation’s public works got signed into law. So we’ll take it.

There are plenty of reasons to rejoice over these projects, most of which are ambitious in scope and impact.

It’s exciting that seldom-traveled roads Tifft and Louisiana, mostly lined with industrial detritus and vacant land, are being transformed into attractive parkways, with bike lanes and pedestrian pathways. It’s high time that the popular Erie Basin Marina is getting new a new boardwalk and structures that could house retail and services this area has needed for decades.

The stop-start development at the marina, which has had no restaurant since 2019, has been frustrating – Covid is to blame for some of this – but finally it looks like a viable eatery will be in place soon. That’s a minimum requirement; we hope more amenities will follow.

And let’s not forget the advocacy and other work of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, which has persevered, with federal and state help, in an valiant effort to make our waterways viable for recreational use, and with significant successes. There is still work to do here, but what has been accomplished is impressive.

The Buffalo waterfront was once a squandered resource, but that’s changing. Western New Yorkers are finally getting the walkable, bikeable, totally functional waterfront they deserve.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.