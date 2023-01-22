The Editorial Board: Progress, but residents still in the dark on crucial stadium details

It looks like the Buffalo Bills stadium deal is finally headed toward the last weeks of a lengthy overtime period.

Western New Yorkers have been waiting at least six months for the details of a multicontract agreement between New York State, Erie County and the Bills to be finalized and released. County negotiators have been bound by nondisclosure agreements not to discuss details. Much like the lead up to the initial memorandum of understanding released by Erie County in March 2022 – which set this final process in motion – lack of transparency has been the norm.

Here’s what New York State taxpayers do know: They have provided $850 million in public support for the projected $1.4 billion stadium to be built in Orchard Park, a facility that is to be the home of the team for the next 30 years – with significant penalties if the team were to leave it.

But as far as how their investment will benefit Erie County other than keeping the team here, the information has been less than sketchy. This is concerning because one thing seems certain: Once these negotiations are finalized, the County Legislature votes them up or down. It will not have the ability to renegotiate the terms. They will have to be satisfied with the deal and so will the public.

At least, the negotiations are in their final phases; an environmental impact study has been approved and that hastens the approval of the remaining documents. The county may be able to vote on everything as early as February.

In the meantime, the details of the crucial Community Benefits Agreement – which explains how all citizens of Erie County will be lifted up as a result of this colossal investment – remain a mystery.

Other than Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin’s assertion that “... rational people will be pleased with it and impressed,” it’s not yet clear if:

• Those most desperately in need of employment and viable career paths will be prioritized for construction, stadium concessions, security and other work opportunities.

• Local communities that have been bypassed for decades will see lasting benefits within their neighborhoods from this sports investment. Will there be new facilities, training programs in sports management, healthy food outlets or other solid resources with the ability to be transformative?

• Transportation to and from the stadium will be truly inclusive and easily accessible for those without vehicles.

Once the final agreement is revealed, those who had hoped to benefit from it will know if they’re winners or losers.

Questions about the deal go beyond what the Community Benefits Agreement might include. Though an environmental study – the acceptance of which propelled this process ahead – found that the new stadium posed no significant adverse impact to water, air, noise, plants, animals and human health, among other elements, it’s by no means clear that the stadium is as environmentally sustainable as many would wish.

County residents can hope so but, as has been the case throughout this long and secretive negotiation, that’s all they can do.

• • •

