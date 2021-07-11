The Editorial Board: Progress at Albright-Knox, new role for Roswell Park worth celebrating

Roswell Park designation

In a boon for first responders who are still suffering from cancers because of the 9/11 terror attacks, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been named a member of the World Trade Center Health Program provider network. The federal program provides treatment to those with certified WTC-related health conditions at no cost to them.

It’s a startling reminder that just two months before the 20th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, brave men and women are still suffering. These are people who searched for survivors, cleared away rubble and have never been the same. Until now, those suffering from cancers had to travel to New York City for treatment. It shouldn’t have taken this long to make this happen, but at least now, that problem has been eliminated.

Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo put it well at a ceremony last week. “Following the Sept. 11 attack thousands of people stepped up, left their homes and families and answered the call to respond to a nation desperately in need,” he said. “Now these heroic first responders right here in Western New York can receive the world-class cancer care they deserve right in their backyard.”