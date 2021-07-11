The Editorial Board: Progress at Albright-Knox, new role for Roswell Park worth celebrating

A couple of notable developments in Buffalo shouldn’t go unheralded:
Albright-Knox expansion
There are two significant new players in the revival of Buffalo: Developer Douglas Jemal, who is improving the city by investing millions of dollars in it and Jeffrey E. Gundlach, who is helping the city by donating millions of dollars. This is about Gundlach.
A California billionaire with roots in Snyder, Gundlach last month increased the amount of his already-generous donations to the expansion project that will transform the Albright-Knox Art Gallery to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. The “G” stands for Gundlach, and appropriately so. With his new challenge grant of $2.5 million, the wildly successful bond trader and investor has pledged a total of $65 million to this exciting project.
There are other contributors, but largely due to Gundlach’s repeated generosity, the work is well underway and, observers say, already having an economic impact on the city. On Wednesday, the museum’s No. 1 patron was on the grounds, marking the project’s “topping out” ceremony, as the last steel beam was hoisted into place on the soon-to-be Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building.
The three-year project is expected to be completed in fall 2022, three years after the museum closed for the improvements.
Roswell Park designation
In a boon for first responders who are still suffering from cancers because of the 9/11 terror attacks, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been named a member of the World Trade Center Health Program provider network. The federal program provides treatment to those with certified WTC-related health conditions at no cost to them.
It’s a startling reminder that just two months before the 20th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, brave men and women are still suffering. These are people who searched for survivors, cleared away rubble and have never been the same. Until now, those suffering from cancers had to travel to New York City for treatment. It shouldn’t have taken this long to make this happen, but at least now, that problem has been eliminated.
Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo put it well at a ceremony last week. “Following the Sept. 11 attack thousands of people stepped up, left their homes and families and answered the call to respond to a nation desperately in need,” he said. “Now these heroic first responders right here in Western New York can receive the world-class cancer care they deserve right in their backyard.”
State Sen. Patrick Gallivan of Elma was Erie County sheriff when the attacks occurred. He echoed Higgins’ sentiments. So should we all.
• • •
