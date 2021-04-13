The Editorial Board: Proactive policing, community outreach needed to stem rising tide of violence

Protests in Buffalo attracted national attention last June when 75-year-old Martin Gugino suffered a serious injury falling backward after being shoved by police. Two officers were suspended, then all 57 members of the department’s emergency response team resigned from the unit. There is little evidence that police here otherwise backed away from enforcement efforts.

In Buffalo, Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told The News that the slowdown or closing of the court system in the past year has made it harder to get criminal suspects off the streets, and that the pandemic curtailed the department’s ability to pursue “custom notifications,” a crime prevention strategy. Police, acting on clues from social media posts and other sources, visit the homes of young potential offenders and talk to them and their families, trying to steer them to a better path.

Buffalo is fortunate to have community groups that often work in partnership with police on anti-violence measures. Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S, Buffalo Peacemakers, SNUG (Should Never Use Guns) and the Stop the Violence Coalition are among those trying to make the streets safer. The groups will receive some support from $10 million in new state funding through the Community Violence Intervention Act.