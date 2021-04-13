The Editorial Board: Proactive policing, community outreach needed to stem rising tide of violence

A Buffalo News story on Monday detailed the vicious circle surrounding gun violence in the city. When shootings occur and no suspects are arrested, some residents feel they have to arm themselves for protection, which perpetuates the cycle of violence.
Across the country, homicides surged in the pandemic-scarred year of 2020. There are various explanations, starting with the economic and psychological stresses caused by quarantines and lockdowns. It’s also a fact that nationwide gun sales have surged in the past year.
Community policing outreach and other proactive police measures were curtailed by the pandemic and requirements for social distancing. Getting those programs back in operation cannot happen soon enough.
When vaccinations have delivered enough immunity for a return to some level of normalcy, it will be imperative for the Buffalo Police Department and its community partners – such as the Stop the Violence Coalition – to resume their efforts in reaching those most at risk of being drawn into violence, many of whom live in neighborhoods where distrust of police runs high.
Aside from longer-term pursuits like bringing more job training and economic opportunities to distressed parts of the city, as well as curbing the supply of guns, personal interventions offer one way to break the fever of escalating violence.
Distrust of the police among members of minority groups became a mainstream topic of conversation in the months after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Protests now are erupting in the same region after a police officer shot and killed a Black man – 20-year-old Daunte Wright – during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Sunday. The police chief of the Minneapolis suburb said on Monday that the officer had intended to user her Taser on the suspect, but inadvertently drew her gun.
A professor from the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law, Paul Cassell, published a paper in the fall in which he linked the nationwide surge in homicides to a decline in proactive policing due to what he called the “Minneapolis effect.”
“My research suggests that as a result of de-policing during June and July 2020, approximately 710 additional victims were murdered and more than 2,800 victims were shot because of redeployment of law enforcement away from proactive policing,” Cassell wrote.
Even after the demonstrations, Cassell wrote, what is commonly called “proactive” policing declined. “In cities around the country, both law-enforcement and citizen reports suggest a general reluctance by officers to engage in hot-spot and other enforcement efforts that are most effective in deterring gun violence,” he said.
Protests in Buffalo attracted national attention last June when 75-year-old Martin Gugino suffered a serious injury falling backward after being shoved by police. Two officers were suspended, then all 57 members of the department’s emergency response team resigned from the unit. There is little evidence that police here otherwise backed away from enforcement efforts.
In Buffalo, Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told The News that the slowdown or closing of the court system in the past year has made it harder to get criminal suspects off the streets, and that the pandemic curtailed the department’s ability to pursue “custom notifications,” a crime prevention strategy. Police, acting on clues from social media posts and other sources, visit the homes of young potential offenders and talk to them and their families, trying to steer them to a better path.
Buffalo is fortunate to have community groups that often work in partnership with police on anti-violence measures. Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S, Buffalo Peacemakers, SNUG (Should Never Use Guns) and the Stop the Violence Coalition are among those trying to make the streets safer. The groups will receive some support from $10 million in new state funding through the Community Violence Intervention Act.
Like the police, community volunteers have seen their outreach efforts sharply limited by the pandemic. More shots in arms here will enable more boots on the ground, with police and volunteers doing the hard and necessary work of community outreach to curb violence. That planning should be underway.
