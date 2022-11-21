The Editorial Board: Prior warning and preparations helped with a storm that met predictions

Buried. That’s what much of Western New York was after a record-breaking snowstorm started its barrage Thursday night and continued blasting the region – especially the Southtowns – through early Sunday.

Homeowners woke up and opened their doors to an undulating sea of white, with gently sloping mounds indicating where front steps, shrubs, and, yes, even cars had once been visible. The accumulation grew quickly, dropping 6 inches per hour at the heaviest times.

It was a challenge we’ve faced many, many times before. In fact, we’re still digging out – but, overall, we did OK.

Despite totals of up to 80 inches (in Orchard Park and Hamburg) and despite the heavy, wet snow, which was beyond the capacity of normal plowing equipment and required high-lifts and dump trucks to carry it away, this was not a deadly storm.

Just three deaths, all cardiac-related from shoveling snow, have been reported so far, which is far fewer than the similar 2014 event, in which 13 people died, and the infamous Blizzard of ‘77 that took 29 lives.

Most people obeyed the region-wide travel bans, which were wisely imposed sooner rather than later. Warming centers were set up quickly. The National Guard arrived Saturday – 150 members – and a federal disaster had been declared for 11 counties by Sunday night.

Major thoroughfares, in Buffalo and around the county, were the first to be attacked and, as of Monday morning, 1,200 miles of county roads had been cleared.

Buffalo News reporters, who spread across the region gathering stories on Sunday, found more good-natured commentary from residents than otherwise. Neighbors were helping each other dig cars out. Children and puppies ran delightedly through the piles and families took to the sledding hills of Delaware Park.

When a 6-foot wall of snow blocked the entrance to the Ten Lives Club cat rescue facility in Blasdell, Erie County personnel showed up and opened up access to the shelter, so the animals could be fed.

There are already plans to rebuild Hamburg’s Braymiller's bowling alley, which had partially collapsed under the weight of the snow. Gov. Kathy Hochul has given her word that the 80-year-old community favorite would be helped.

It’s not a bad thing to have a governor who knows exactly what this is like.

Yes, we’ve been here before and we’ll likely be facing similar events as long as lake effect phenomena persists. You know the drill. Stay safe and rule out unnecessary travel. Check on your neighbors. And maybe find the bright side of it all, just as kids and puppies do so easily.

Another beautiful Buffalo winter is on the way. Once all the roads are clear and the paths are shoveled, a wide range of cold weather activities await – sledding, skating, hiking, skiing or just quiet walks through the severe magnificence of the winter landscape. Throw in some cozy refuges to warm up in and it makes more sense to celebrate than to complain. As many have said, “This is who we are.”

And, as many others have said, it could be so much worse.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.