The Editorial Board: Preservation law updates are valuable, but Buffalo needs an inventory of historic buildings

Preservationists have long wanted more than 30 days to secure a ruling on whether to demolish buildings, some of which may be historic. They got their wish. Now, it is time to put together a list of buildings that might be of historic significance and, with that, improve the odds of avoiding the wrecking ball.
City Hall and preservationists worked well together recently in dealing with the problems at five vacant and neglected houses owned by Charles J. Dobucki in Allentown and the Lower West Side. They, along with Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, devised an innovative mechanism for accountability by property owners. It was subsequently approved by Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney.
Now, it is time to ensure that historic buildings are protected before getting to the point of near destruction.
Legitimate disagreements arise over which buildings deserve preservation, but such questions require sufficient to resolve. It was useful, then, that the Common Council unanimously voted to place a moratorium on demolishing landmark-eligible buildings, at least until it renders decisions.
Separately, the Department of Permit and Inspection Services extended the demolition waiting period to 60 days from 30 days. That will allow more time for the Buffalo Preservation Board to offer an opinion on landmark applications, a change that should be easily accommodated.
In an emergency such as fire or collapse, city officials will retain the authority to order demolition. The Preservation Board has been requesting the move and Mayor Byron W. Brown has said he will approve the amendment.
Looking forward, it would be beneficial if preservationists will come up with an inventory of buildings they consider historic. Often, it seems, the ruckus starts when demolition is about to begin. Such a list doesn’t necessarily have to be exhaustive, but an inventory could prevent angst and regrettable losses.
Take, as an example, the reason for the city’s preservation ordinance amendment, initiated by Nowakowski and Niagara Council Member David Rivera. It started when developer Nick Sinatra asked for a demolition permit for a 1907 house at 184 W. Utica St.
It was only then that the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History Architecture & Culture filed a local landmark designation, but it was too late. The house was demolished two days after the Preservation Board unanimously recommended landmark status and before the Common Council spoke.
There may be no foolproof solution, but an inventory would surely be helpful. Indeed, it should be fundamental. Preservationists spend countless hours talking to community members about tax credits, architectural and engineering assistance and grant writing. But for what, exactly?
Lengthening the time frame to 60 days should help but not nearly as much as continued proactive cooperation to stabilize structures and maintain some database of possible historic buildings.
• • •
