The Editorial Board: Preservation law updates are valuable, but Buffalo needs an inventory of historic buildings

Preservationists have long wanted more than 30 days to secure a ruling on whether to demolish buildings, some of which may be historic. They got their wish. Now, it is time to put together a list of buildings that might be of historic significance and, with that, improve the odds of avoiding the wrecking ball.

City Hall and preservationists worked well together recently in dealing with the problems at five vacant and neglected houses owned by Charles J. Dobucki in Allentown and the Lower West Side. They, along with Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, devised an innovative mechanism for accountability by property owners. It was subsequently approved by Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney.

Now, it is time to ensure that historic buildings are protected before getting to the point of near destruction.

Legitimate disagreements arise over which buildings deserve preservation, but such questions require sufficient to resolve. It was useful, then, that the Common Council unanimously voted to place a moratorium on demolishing landmark-eligible buildings, at least until it renders decisions.