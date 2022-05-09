The Editorial Board: Prepare now for possible troubles if New York becomes an abortion destination

Whether the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade becomes an official decision or not, New York’s position is clear. The 2019 Reproductive Health Act codifies Roe v. Wade protections into state law and ensures access to safe, legal abortion throughout the state. With that, New York may well become a magnet for protesters. State and local governments should be preparing now.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent statement that New York state will be a “safe harbor” for women seeking legal abortions also couldn’t be clearer. Indeed, the state has been a destination for women from nearby states for some time.

It’s likely that more women wanting to end their pregnancies will be coming, as other states prepare to echo the expected Supreme Court decision with their own abortion bans. Women are coming here from Pennsylvania already, due to the lack of clinics in its Northwest region, and Ohio, which already limits terminations to less than six weeks, is looking to enact a complete ban, even for cases of rape and life endangerment.

Hochul’s words stand in stark contrast to the words of former Buffalo mayor Jimmy Griffin, who, in April 1992, famously told the militant anti-abortion group Operation Rescue that it was welcome to come protest in Buffalo.

Predictably, Griffin’s invitation was followed by weeks of chaos and disruption. Operation Rescue members attempted to intimidate women on their way into clinics such as Main Street’s Womenservices. Pro-choice clinic defenders tried to protect the women from harassment and Buffalo police stood between the groups, successfully – for the most part – preventing violence.

The 1992 “Spring of Life” demonstrations were unlike the familiar issue-oriented activism that we see taking place in front of government buildings or public squares.

Of course, any protest can go sideways, but Operation Rescue went well beyond signs and slogans. Participants actively harassed women entering clinics to exercise their legal rights to receive care.

It’s easy to imagine that many of these women were already experiencing enough stress without being verbally – and sometimes physically – attacked. Indeed, violence was reported on both sides. We don’t need a repeat.

Buffalo received plenty of publicity thanks to Griffin’s invitation, none of it favorable. Only 7% of Western New Yorkers indicated they were in favor of the Operation Rescue visit.

The group didn’t do much to endear itself with most reasonably minded people, given its tactics of carrying around lurid props like fake “aborted” fetuses in jars.

Peaceful protest in a public space is protected by the Constitution. But when individuals seeking health care who have no desire to participate in a public rally are the targets, protests become problematic.

Law enforcement, health providers and all relevant government agencies should be preparing for what could happen if Western New York becomes a place of last resort.

Peaceful, legal public gathering is one thing. We see this regularly at City Hall, Bidwell Park, and other central locations. Indeed, we welcome it; it’s a healthy sign that people in Buffalo have issues they care about and they aren’t afraid to stand up for them.

Harassment of citizens practicing their legal rights is not protest, and we should be ready to protect those citizens.

• • •

