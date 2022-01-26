The Editorial Board: Predictably, redistricting reverts to the Legislature, promising more clout to state Democrats

In New York, that was supposed to change – at least a little – following the 2014 constitutional amendment that created what could have been a marginally better system, had it been implemented with diligence. It wasn’t, and this week, the process reverted from the putatively bipartisan commission to the State Legislature, which Democrats control by supermajorities. The only saving grace is the rules from that amendment that prohibit drawing district lines to favor candidates or parties.

Predictably, both sides are blaming the other. Democrats say they tried, but Republicans just wouldn’t be serious. Republicans say Democrats were never interested in a bipartisan process. Likely, both are true – and would be true even if Republicans controlled the Legislature. When political parties have the chance to seize an advantage, they will. In that, they’re no different from any other interest group.

But they aren’t serving the public interest – assuming, that is, that the public remains interested in competitive elections, real debate and creative thinking. Politicians are more attuned to their districts when they must address the needs of a politically diverse population. When their re-election isn’t a lock, they are less likely to be beholden to extreme voices.