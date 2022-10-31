The Editorial Board: Praise where it is richly due for four Erie County sheriff’s deputies

Saving people from the brink of disaster doesn’t just happen in the movies. It occurs frequently right here in Western New York, with two recent incidents – one in Tonawanda and one in South Buffalo – leading to richly deserved awards for four Erie County sheriff’s deputies. These were extraordinary efforts by men who – along with countless other members of Western New York’s law enforcement agencies – regularly risk their lives in the service of our public safety.

The four deputies were honored recently for their real-life heroism in preventing two separate tragedies.

One involved a man whose depression had driven him to contemplate plunging into the Niagara River from the South Grand Island Bridge on Aug. 25. Deputies Ryan Murphy and Justin Bauer, notified by a relative of the man, rushed to the scene and were able to reach the man in time to stop him and get him some help.

The second incident happened atop the Cargill Superior Grain Elevator, located on the Buffalo River. A man, thought to be suicidal, had climbed to the top of the abandoned structure; he was followed by a woman who also became stranded there. In this case, the Erie County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit was called and a helicopter manned by Sgt. Ryan Rogers and Tactical Flight Officer Shawn Young arrived at the scene. Rogers lowered himself to the roof of the elevator and pulled the man and woman into the hovering copter.

Clearly, these incidents came with their fair share of risk for deputies at both scenes. The first put Murphy and Bauer in danger from the unpredictability of a person in crisis and their own proximity to the icy river. The second involved what sheriff’s officials called a “prolonged and challenging hover” over the deteriorated roof of the long-disused grain elevator, which had uncertain capacity to hold Rogers’ weight as he landed to assist the two stranded people.

It’s good that the Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Badge & Shield Club awards ceremony calls attention to these acts of heroism as well as the commendable actions of the remaining 16 other deputies, detectives, officers and Sheriff’s Office staffers who also received awards.

It’s a reminder of the unswerving dedication and accompanying acceptance of grave risk provided on our behalf by Western New York law enforcement every single day.

• • •

