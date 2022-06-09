The Editorial Board: Praise for Hitler, ‘false flag’ post show Paladino unfit for Congress – or any other office

So much for living and learning. And forget any imaginary ability for “getting at the core issues,” “being able to explain them properly” and “getting consensus on them.” This is the same Carl Paladino Western New York has seen over and over again – boorish, imprudent and offensive.

And now praising Adolf Hitler's ability to rouse crowds as "the kind of leader we need today.

The man can’t seem to help himself. To allow him near any elected office, let alone a seat in Congress, would be mad.

A day after denying even knowing how to post on Facebook, the Buffalo developer, former gubernatorial candidate and one-time School Board member, suddenly remembered that he did, indeed, forward a post linking the massacres in Buffalo and Texas to “false flag” claims about government involvement in similar American tragedies.

A day after that, Media Matters for America reported that on a WBEN radio program last year, Paladino told listeners that New York needs someone like Adolf Hitler as its leader. Hitler, he had heard, “aroused the crowds,” and that, he said, is “the kind of leader we need today. We need somebody inspirational. We need somebody that is a doer, has been there and done it.”

Someone like Hitler. He did a lot of things. In addition to arousing crowds, the Nazi führer also killed 6 million Jews and uncounted numbers of Poles, Soviets, homosexuals, political opponents and others. More than 400,000 Americans died defeating his criminal regime.

Speaking on Thursday to News political reporter Robert McCarthy, Paladino acknowledged the comment and backtracked.

“Hitler was a very popular person; the popularity was something we never saw in America,” he told The News. “That had nothing to do with praising him. You look for someone to move an entire population. I was just using that as an example.”

Later, he said, “I should have used Churchill,” England’s heroic leader in World War II.

Yes. But he didn’t. He used Hitler.

The Facebook post was no better. It contended that Democrats aim “to revoke the 2nd amendment and take away guns,” and claimed that “the Texas shooter was receiving hypnosis training” apparently under the direction of the CIA.

Let that one sink in. A would-be member of Congress promoted a conspiracy theory that the CIA manipulated an 18-year-old into murdering 19 children and two teachers.

“Yes, I did it,” Paladino told The News, offering another weak excuse for intolerable conduct. “I just didn’t remember the fact that I published it; I couldn’t remember. It was written by Jeff Briggs, a good friend from Rochester. I published it because he is a friend.” He often forwards material with which he does not agree, he said.

Oh, good. Just what Western New Yorkers should want in a member of Congress.

Paladino thinks he wants to represent the newly drawn 23rd Congressional District. He is seeking the GOP’s backing against his former patron, New York Republican Party Chairman Nicholas Langworthy. Explaining why he would be a better choice than Langworthy, Paladino – evidently with a straight face – mentioned what he dreams are his strengths: consensus, and core issues and all that

So, by his reckoning, amplifying conspiracy theories about mass murder – in his own city, no less – counts as achieving consensus by way of explaining things very well. What it actually explains is that this is the same Carl Paladino who made overtly racist comments about then-first lady Michelle Obama, who referred to Black members of the Buffalo School Board as “the sisterhood” and who complained about the “damn Asians” and other “foreigners” at the University at Buffalo and other state colleges. If anything has changed, it’s only for the worse.

It reveals something else, too. If the Republican Party chooses to support someone like this as a member of the U.S. Congress, then it has become a party of lost souls. North Country Republicans should take note. Their member, Elise Stefanik, the No 3 House Republican, is pushing her “friend” Paladino for the seat. What worthiness does she, or anyone, see in him? His email list? His role models?

Nothing good will be in store for the 23rd Congressional District if Paladino becomes the party's nominee. The entire region has seen who he is. It will be one embarrassment after another, and it could be dangerous, too.

• • •

