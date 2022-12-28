The Editorial Board: Pounding on the door on gun violence

Are they serious strategies or merely mirages – stagecraft meant to give the illusion of acting on gun violence? Western New Yorkers can hope it’s the former but, either way, Buffalo and Rochester have both filed lawsuits against gun manufacturers, alleging a slew of failures that they say contribute to violence in the cities.

But even if the plaintiff cities harbor serious hopes of forcing a change in the national patterns of gun violence, it’s hard not to think the lawsuits are a long shot. The federal government has conferred unwarranted protection on the gun industry and, like Big Tobacco, it has deep pockets. The smart money would be on the defendants to prevail.

And, yet, there are glimmers of hope. For starters, the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook murders sued Remington – the manufacturer of the AR-15 used in that crime – arguing that the company’ trained its marketing on troubled people. The company settled the case for $73 million.

Remington is among the defendants named in the Buffalo and Rochester lawsuits. Others include Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Bushmaster, Glock, Hi-Point, Savage and Taurus. The actions claim that the companies:

• Fail to track injuries, deaths and crimes associated with their products.

• Market their guns to emphasize their high capacity and ease of concealment, making them more appealing for criminal use.

• Purposely flood the market, thereby inducing sales in secondary, illegal markets.

• Fail to terminate contracts with distributors who sell to dealers with disproportionately high numbers of guns traced to crime scenes.

The firearm industry isn’t alone in eventually acknowledging at least some of its liability. Big Tobacco won every lawsuit filed against it until it didn’t. In 1998, it agreed to pay a minimum of $206 billion to compensate states for the Medicaid costs of treating their customers.

More recently, government lawsuits have succeeded against the makers of painkilling opioids, whose addictive nature the industry had concealed. The lesson in all of these is that gigantic industries, no matter how wealthy or politically coddled, are not invulnerable.

The need to respond to the American gun culture is as obvious as the blood that was spilled at the Jefferson Avenue Tops last May or the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Unlike any other developed nation, the United States is awash in gun violence.

That’s beyond dispute and should alarm everyone, regardless of how passionately they support the Second Amendment. The question can’t be whether to respond, but how. Looking to those who profit from gun sales is a fair avenue to explore.

Still, there are questions. Why should this be the strategy of two cities. The Big Tobacco lawsuit succeeded, at least in part, because several states joined in a lawsuit. That’s a more potent field that two mid-size cities. Attorney General Letitia James should take note.

Also potentially significant is the provable intended use of the products. When used as directed, tobacco is known to be cancerous and sometimes lethal. Firearms may or may not be so.

It’s also fair to observe that other issues beyond the potential liability of gun manufacturers must be on the table: mental health; social media; racism; enforcement of existing laws.

Perhaps this will be a vain effort. Nevertheless, given the amount of blood that has been spilled, it’s one that is worthwhile. An analogy to politics may be useful. At least two Black Americans – Shirley Chisholm and Jesse Jackson – ran for president before Barack Obama broke the door down. Women are still pounding on it.

Those committed to reducing gun violence need to be no less committed.

