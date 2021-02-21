The Editorial Board: Possibly usefully, national Republicans and state Democrats tear at themselves

At best, what is happening in Washington and Albany is the kind of creative destruction that allows capitalism to thrive. Businesses and even whole industries renew themselves as they respond to market forces. It’s a painful but necessary component of our economy.

Politics is no different. It’s how honest parties adjust to changing times and, yes, to failures of leadership. How it plays out is, for the moment, shrouded in uncertainty.

For example: If Republicans cling to Trumpism, can they win again? It’s possible, of course, depending in part on who the opponent is. But older Americans and independents fled Trump last fall. The risks are high.

If Republicans do manage to free themselves from Trump, will it prompt disgruntled Republicans to break away? That would split their vote and help Democrats.

The stakes in New York are unclear, too. If the assault on Cuomo continues, will it propel a Republican into the governor’s mansion next year or, given Democrats’ dominance in a party moving left, could it usher a more liberal Democrat into office?

Both parties need to consider these issues, pronto.

But maybe not in Cancun.

