The Editorial Board: Poor grades for Erie means a poorer quality of life for all of WNY

Though there are a few – modestly – positive findings in a recent State of the Great Lakes Report by the U.S. and Canadian governments, overall, the news on Lake Erie can only be characterized as crushingly disappointing.

The assessment of Erie’s ecosystem is, officially, “poor.”

These words by Kerry Gallo of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper strike a strong chord: “As a community we should all be mad. We should be demanding better for our region.”

Mad at whom, though? That’s a complex dynamic. Climate change is responsible for many of the problems all the Great Lakes are experiencing, but it affects Erie and Niagara most of all, because of their smaller sizes and the urban populations that surround them.

As David Allan, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan and author of a 2020 International Joint Commission report, explained, “You have the most population, the most wastewater contributions, the most agricultural runoff contributions.”

The negative elements that have contributed to Erie’s poor grade – toxic chemicals, invasive species, habitat loss, nutrients and pathogens – are only made worse by the low water levels and disappearing shorelines caused by climate change.

It all adds up to a formidable challenge, one that seems insurmountable at times.

But this is a challenge that Western New Yorkers have known about for decades, one that government and environmental agencies have been fighting for decades. It’s a challenge that has attracted close to $5 billion of investment to the Great Lakes.

The 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill tripled funding to the ongoing Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, adding a billion dollar boost to Great Lakes clean-up efforts.

Clearly, even more is needed, especially since other federal and state investments are doubling down on the amenities that surround Lake Erie, including boardwalks, pedestrian and bike pathways and improvements to the Buffalo Harbor State Park. But beautiful surroundings on shore won’t make Lake Erie cleaner and healthier.

The Great Lakes Report did rate Erie’s drinking and ground water as “good,” while swimming, fish health and danger from toxic chemicals was “fair.” What really dragged the overall grade down were algal blooms and the lake’s inability to support native species.

We don’t see the algal blooms – often caused by fertilizer run-off and which produce toxic conditions that can seriously harm people, animals, and fish – at the eastern end of the lake; they’re mostly present in the western basin, near Ohio. But Lake Erie is small. If nothing is done, they’ll be blooming at the Buffalo shoreline soon enough.

The somewhat surprising good news in the GLR was the condition of Lake Ontario, which got a “fair but improving” rating. Ontario has had fewer beach closings and a decline in concentrations of contaminants in fish. It was given “good” assessments for drinking water and swimming.

If Ontario can improve, so can Erie. The problems identified in this report should receive a laser focus from WNY’s federal, state and local representatives as well as from the environmental nonprofits and scientists who have the know-how to address them.

The causes of these issues, which continue to drag Erie’s quality down, despite decades of clean-up efforts, should be sharply identified and aggressively attacked.

Western New York’s “blue economy” depends on this. It’s no use boasting about our abundance of waterways, if any one of them is so seriously compromised.

It won’t be easy, but we must fix Lake Erie.

