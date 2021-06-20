The Editorial Board: Poloncarz was right to insist fans using county’s stadium be vaccinated

Like the rest of the country, Erie County is making progress on vaccinating residents, though the pace has slowed significantly. And while New York State relaxed pandemic restrictions upon hitting the threshold of 70% of adults with at least one shot, Erie County is not that far along. Here, about 58% of residents have had at least one shot and about 51% are fully vaccinated. In some parts of the county, rates are higher than that, but in others, they are notably lower.

Thus, were the Bills to have hosted a game on Sunday, almost half of the fans attending would have posed a threat to themselves and to others who could spread the virus further. Poloncarz’s approach could have improved the odds.

Nevertheless, the county and the Bills can still help. Bills-themed vaccination clinics around the county could draw unimmunized fans. A great spot for one would be in the parking lot at Highmark Stadium.

That could begin now and, if useful, continue even on game days. Newly inoculated fans would not be protected immediately after a shot, but it would count as a win, anyway. Drawings for free tickets could also be an irresistible lure, as free lottery tickets have proved to be.