The Editorial Board: Poloncarz’s terrible timing

For almost week across Buffalo and Erie County, Western New Yorkers have been pulling together to help friends, relatives and strangers survive a historic, mind-numbing storm.

They opened their doors, offered food and warmth, rescued the stranded. They saved lives and even sheltered the dead. Together, they wrote a story that people will be talking about for decades to come.

And, in the midst of that display of selflessness, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz thought it was time to publicly slam the City of Buffalo for what he sees as an “embarrassing” performance in snow removal? How does that help? The region is still struggling to its feet. These people need to be working together, not reaching for others’ throats.

Maybe Poloncarz is right, but it’s hardly a sure thing. Five days later, some people remain housebound, but that’s after blizzard/bomb cyclone that experts are describing as historic – worse, even, than the traumatic storm of 1977 when 23 people died. So far, this storm has taken 35 lives across Erie and Niagara counties.

This is a whole different scale. Comparing this storm to others isn’t just apples and oranges. It’s apples and jumbo jets. And clearing streets in a dense and congested city is different from clearing plowing rural and suburban streets.

That doesn’t mean Buffalo met the moment. All it means for today is that Poloncarz’s timing stinks. Making the complaint on Wednesday, while the city was still recovering, served no public purpose. It could have waited a week. That also would have given him time to make it directly to Mayor Byron W. Brown, who says he was blindsided by the county executive’s criticism.

Maybe, as Brown suggested, it’s nothing more than frustration boiling over after days of pressure marked by hazard and sorrow. If so, an apology is all that is needed.

But Erie County needs Poloncarz to find his equilibrium again and work with the city to put the area back on its feet. There will be time enough for recriminations later.

