The Editorial Board: Poloncarz’s plans for a flood of federal money are OK, but they should aim for transformational

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has proposed several worthy ideas for investing the torrent of federal dollars coming the county’s way, but we hope he’ll reconsider some of the proposals with this idea in mind: Come 2111 – 90 years from now – what will county residents look at with gratitude for their forebears?
It’s what county residents – and Americans by the millions – feel when they consider the projects undertaken some 90 years ago when the federal government last opened its wallet this wide. Then, during the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt drove construction of parks, stadiums, courthouses, power projects and more as a way to put desperate Americans to work while also improving the country.
This isn’t then. Our economy is roaring back – hence, the worries about inflation – and President Biden lacks the compliant/interested Congress that FDR had. What is more, the money is being distributed in different ways – there’s no equivalent of the Social Security program in this federal package – and with strings attached.
But the money still represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and, as Joseph Lorigo, the County Legislature’s minority leader, observed, it’s no time to play “small ball.“ When a member of the Conservative Party says that, you know there is an appetite for thinking big.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is delivering historic levels of funding to states, schools and municipalities, including counties. Half of Erie County’s total benefit of $178 million is already in hand with the remaining $89 million expected next year. In addition, the county is expecting another $34.4 million from Albany – money that was at first threatened then restored.
With that avalanche of money, Poloncarz has developed plans that range from exciting to pedestrian. The two most alluring ideas are to implement his vision of spreading broadband internet throughout the county and to create an Office of Health Equity, a proposal that, if appropriately designed, could help transform the health of many residents in many poor neighborhoods. Of lesser impact, but also worthy, is a plan to help fund the expansion of the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens on South Park Avenue.
After that though, plans turn from the inspirational to the mundane: sewer district infrastructure; facade improvements to 50 Delaware Ave. and the county convention center; a new roof at the Erie Community College City Campus; a new county highway barn; rehabilitating the Wendt Beach mansion; park improvements.
It’s not that these are bad or unimportant projects. Far from it: All are in need of attention, but the chances are all would eventually be completed through the usual process of managing county assets: planning; borrowing, if necessary; repaying. It’s an appropriate system.
Yes, it’s important to respect the concept of limiting debt service that taxpayers ultimately have to fund. Politicians hear that all the time.
Yet, this is a unique moment. Tens of millions of unexpected dollars are pouring into the county and – as with all other entities benefiting from The American Rescue Plan – the county should aim for the history books. A new roof doesn’t qualify. Neither do improved facades or even an expansion of an existing botanical garden, as valuable as that asset is.
ErieNet is Poloncarz’s long-gestating plan to extend broadband internet to parts of the county that lack service. If high-speed internet isn’t an essential service in the way that electricity and natural gas are, it’s not far from it. The entire country saw the role of the internet during the pandemic: schooling for children; scheduling appointments for vaccinations; continued employment for millions; maintaining relationships for everyone. Laying 350 miles of fiberoptic cable across the county at a cost of up to $22 million truly is transformational.
So is reducing adverse health outcomes in some poor and minority neighborhoods, a complex problem driven by social determinants such as income level, employment status, education, environment and the existence of social support networks. A well-run, focused office could help with that essential cause; a poorly conceived one would see that money evaporate with no discernible benefit.
Across the board, this flood of federal money needs to have two goals: compensating for the losses of the Covid-19 pandemic and producing otherwise unattainable transformations. That may be most important in the realm of public education, especially in underperforming districts such as Buffalo, but municipalities should also be looking for those projects that will ignite the regional economy and improve lives for generations to come. Erie County has some decent ideas, but it’s hard to shake the thought that it should be setting its sights higher.
