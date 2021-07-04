The Editorial Board: Poloncarz’s plans for a flood of federal money are OK, but they should aim for transformational

With that avalanche of money, Poloncarz has developed plans that range from exciting to pedestrian. The two most alluring ideas are to implement his vision of spreading broadband internet throughout the county and to create an Office of Health Equity, a proposal that, if appropriately designed, could help transform the health of many residents in many poor neighborhoods. Of lesser impact, but also worthy, is a plan to help fund the expansion of the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens on South Park Avenue.

After that though, plans turn from the inspirational to the mundane: sewer district infrastructure; facade improvements to 50 Delaware Ave. and the county convention center; a new roof at the Erie Community College City Campus; a new county highway barn; rehabilitating the Wendt Beach mansion; park improvements.

It’s not that these are bad or unimportant projects. Far from it: All are in need of attention, but the chances are all would eventually be completed through the usual process of managing county assets: planning; borrowing, if necessary; repaying. It’s an appropriate system.

Yes, it’s important to respect the concept of limiting debt service that taxpayers ultimately have to fund. Politicians hear that all the time.