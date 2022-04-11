The Editorial Board: Poloncarz raises bankruptcy alarm about SUNY-Erie

One of the most alarming aspects of the State of the County address delivered last week by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is the conclusion that SUNY-Erie faces a real risk of bankruptcy.

“The college has some really, really significant shortfalls that, if not addressed, could result in the bankruptcy of the college in the next few years,” he told The News.

It’s not a surprise at all that the institution, previously known as Erie Community College, is under pressure and underperforming. For years, there has been talk about crisis responses, including closing the South Campus in Orchard Park, a possibility that remains, although the college’s new president, David Balkin, said rumors of an imminent closure are untrue. Still, the college’s dire financial condition underscores the poor leadership it endured.

To try to find a path back toward stability, the county and the college are taking significant steps. In his address on Friday, Poloncarz said he wants to use $2.5 million in budget surplus money as an early retirement incentive for college faculty and administrators. That could produce annual savings of up to $6 million, he said, although achieving that level of savings would require 100% of eligible employees to take the incentive. That’s unlikely.

The need to reduce staff would be obvious to a third-grader. For one thing, enrollment – and, with it, revenues – have plunged while the number of faculty and staff has remained flat. In some cases, a course draws only a few students. It’s an indefensible use of a limited number of dollars.

The ratio of faculty to students is “unacceptably low,” said Balkin, and below the median ratio of the state’s 30 community colleges for the past eight years. “We are slated to lose $9 million in the next academic year if we don’t do something significant,” Balkin recently told The News.

In addition, the college functions like three separate institutions, with each campus employing its own deans for academic disciplines, for example, rather than a single dean overseeing a particular discipline for the entire institution. The college supports dozens of redundant administrative and faculty positions, Balkin said.

Balkin has confronted similar problems before. He has ideas that include working with regional high schools to attract more students and working with local businesses to create company-sponsored degree programs.

With that, conditions may improve, though the passage will be painful. Layoffs are a threat and so is a shrunken college.

But a clock is ticking and bankruptcy looms.

…

More encouragingly, Poloncarz’s address includes a plan to create a $25 million fund supporting capital projects in the county’s arts and cultural institutions. That would be valuable under any circumstances, but what makes this approach intriguing is that its focus specifically includes small- and medium-sized facilities that, in the continuous scramble for public support, can find themselves elbowed out of contention.

The plan underscores the value of those institutions to Erie County and tacitly acknowledges that they exist beyond the Buffalo city limits.

…

Also critical to the county is the continued push to implement ErieNet, Poloncarz’s project to extend broadband internet to rural and other underserved parts of the county.

The idea is to build the backbone of a fiber-optic network across the county, with service providers building “last mile” connections to customers. The project echoes the rural electrification programs of the Great Depression and is about as important, as the academic and public health disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic have made clear.

Lack of broadband service is a differentiator between haves and have-nots, with those on the short end paying dearly in access to health care, economic opportunity and more.

Much of the project will be paid with federal pandemic relief money, an appropriate use of those dollars. The County Legislature has already approved $34 million for the effort. Construction is expected to start this year, Poloncarz said. It’s good to see it moving ahead.

• • •

