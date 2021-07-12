The Editorial Board: Poloncarz, lawmakers can still aim high with federal windfall

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin hit the nail smack on its head: The $123.7 million lawmakers voted to spend counts as “a lot of money.” And there’s more coming.
That’s why those who are disappointed in Erie County’s initial plans to spend the flood of greenbacks coming from Washington and Albany should take heart: It was the first of two distributions. Another $89 million from the federal American Rescue Plan will pour into the county’s bank account next year.
That means it’s time now for legislators and the administration of County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz to begin having conversations about how to leverage that money into projects that will appeal to residents generations from now – just the way Americans today still value the projects that came out of the Great Depression.
To whom should they be talking? To each other, of course, within each branch of the government and between them. But also – and more important – they should be talking with their constituents. As essential as the insights of informed elected officials are to public policy, sometimes good ideas come from outside of government. But you have to ask.
The intragovernment argument over how to spend the first slug of money was sharp. The elbows were out – no surprise, since the total amounted to even more money than next year’s avalanche. That’s because, in addition to $89 million in federal money, Albany is sending another $34.4 million in aid that was at first threatened by pandemic worries but then restored. It makes for a spending party that even the Legislature’s conservatives can’t resist.
There is – maybe … perhaps – a reason that the initial plans for spending this money came together without much outreach. The American Rescue Plan was approved only a matter of weeks ago and a clock is ticking. The first of several reports is due on July 31. There was pressure to get moving.
But for next year’s $89 million, plenty of time is available to think and ask and plan for the best uses of this hard-won money. That won’t include roof repair.
While the plan proposed by Poloncarz includes some significant projects, it also includes roadwork, catching up on deferred maintenance and other expenses that are routine in county government. Where the plan hit it out of the park was in its plan to fulfill Poloncarz’s vision of expanding high-speed internet in parts of the county now lacking it. That would be transformational, in the same way that rural electrification was during the Great Depression. No one knows that better than students and vaccine-seekers who lacked reliable internet service over the past 15 months.
The plan hit a double with its support of the expansion at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Beyond that, though, it mainly uses the money for pandemic recovery (which is appropriate) and the kind of work that would eventually get done, anyway.
What county residents should want going forward are projects that are truly special – investments that, decades from now, county residents will be thankful this generation had the wisdom to fund.
That discussion is already underway. We don’t know that the proposals by the Legislature’s minority caucus are the best ones. Its members have suggested projects including high-speed rail service to Niagara Falls and Ellicottville and, more intriguing, a Buffalo port of call for cruise ships touring the Great Lakes.
But here’s what we do know: With so much money coming to the county, this is the time to shoot the moon. And it’s too early to dismiss any plausible idea.
In that regard, the coming year could be one of the most exciting in decades. We have an opportunity that no one should expect to see again – indeed, one that no one should want again, if the price of acceptance is a deadly pandemic or other national calamity.
Transformational is the word that elected officials and other planners should keep uppermost in their minds over the next year. Residents should expect outreach from county leaders in the coming months as they look ahead to the second federal deposit into the public’s bank account. It’s a unique moment in the county’s life and, as Baskin said, it’s a lot of money.
• • •
