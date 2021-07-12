The Editorial Board: Poloncarz, lawmakers can still aim high with federal windfall

Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin hit the nail smack on its head: The $123.7 million lawmakers voted to spend counts as “a lot of money.” And there’s more coming.

That’s why those who are disappointed in Erie County’s initial plans to spend the flood of greenbacks coming from Washington and Albany should take heart: It was the first of two distributions. Another $89 million from the federal American Rescue Plan will pour into the county’s bank account next year.

That means it’s time now for legislators and the administration of County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz to begin having conversations about how to leverage that money into projects that will appeal to residents generations from now – just the way Americans today still value the projects that came out of the Great Depression.

To whom should they be talking? To each other, of course, within each branch of the government and between them. But also – and more important – they should be talking with their constituents. As essential as the insights of informed elected officials are to public policy, sometimes good ideas come from outside of government. But you have to ask.