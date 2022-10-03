The Editorial Board: Poloncarz is right to make managers ineligible for millions in overtime

It makes sense. Now that the Covid-19 state of emergency is officially over, Erie County should reevaluate an overtime policy that is out of step with every other county in the state and – justifiably or not – has generated public outrage throughout the community.

That’s what Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s budget proposal for next year will do, by reclassifying 93 department heads and deputies as “salaried,” making them ineligible for overtime.

This puts an end to situations like those in which – during 2020-21 – Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein received more than $282,000 in overtime-related pay and appointed managerial employees in the Sheriff’s Office were paid more than $1 million in overtime and compensatory time buyouts.

The policy of paying overtime to managerial employees was adopted in the middle of the pandemic, when the health and welfare of county residents were at stake. Now it’s time to review the policy in light of economic realities, which include the unlikelihood of further federal stimulus aid, now that emergency status has ended.

Poloncarz’s proposal comes after a thorough review of the situation by Comptroller Kevin Hardwick, who points out that the overtime payouts were not specifically limited to states of emergency and could cause unwieldy amounts being paid to nonunion employees for the duration.

It’s not fiscally viable. As it is, the county is already on the hook for half a million in comp time buyouts that will come due at the end of the year. That’s because – in an effort to limit overtime in 2021– these managerial employees were given 200 hours of comp time to use as paid vacation. But any unused comp time over 80 hours must be paid to the employee at the end of the year. This policy would also end under Poloncarz’s proposal.

In other words, salaried employees would no longer be treated as hourly employees.

Though Burstein was unfairly made the poster child for lofty overtime payments, most of the money went to Sheriff’s Office employees and, so far, the only complaints about ending the payments have come from the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff John Garcia points out that “the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year operation, tasked with responding to emergencies.”

Indeed, the overtime hours for the Sheriff’s Office easily go beyond pandemic-related causes; recent reports show the office with more than $700,000 in overtime collected by the office’s administrators as of August, most of the time clocked for Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center security work.

Garcia is worried that some employees might want to be demoted to their former union status so they are still eligible for overtime. It will be important to work through such issues, and Poloncarz has already indicated that salary raises would accompany the elimination of overtime. He may have to do more and the Legislature could make further adjustments when it takes up the 2023 budget. In addition to salary raises, a bonus policy could be considered.

As Hardwick notes, “The devil is in the details.” It always is. But it’s not unreasonable to expect salaried Erie County employees to be treated as salaried employees are throughout the American workforce. Let it be done fairly – but make the change.

