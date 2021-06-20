The Editorial Board: Poloncarz is right to insist fans using county’s stadium be vaccinated

With nearly three months before the home opener, all of Western New York should be rooting for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who insists that only vaccinated fans will be allowed into Highmark Stadium when the Bills take the field this September.
That’s different from New York State’s newly announced policy, which allows the stadium to be filled to capacity without restrictions. Poloncarz should stick to his guns.
It’s becoming easy to forget, but people are still being hospitalized and still dying from Covid-19 and the victims are largely those who haven’t been vaccinated. But that’s the key; the vaccines are what has allowed New York State to reopen and for most of us to breathe easier.
But not everyone is vaccinated yet and those who are on the fence or just procrastinating need all the incentive they can absorb. This could be an effective strategy.
Start with this: The federal government has said that companies are free to set vaccination rules for their businesses. It’s true that Terry and Kim Pegula own the Bills and that the NFL was, as of last month, still developing protocols for fans. But Erie County owns the stadium. That gives it tremendous influence over its use, especially given the threat that unvaccinated fans pose to each other and to those with compromised immune systems.
Like the rest of the country, Erie County is making progress on vaccinating residents, though the pace has slowed significantly. And while New York State relaxed pandemic restrictions upon hitting the threshold of 70% of adults with at least one shot, Erie County is not that far along. Here, about 58% of residents have had at least one shot and about 51% are fully vaccinated. In some parts of the county, rates are higher than that, but in others, they are notably lower.
Thus, were the Bills to have hosted a game on Sunday, almost half of the fans attending could have posed a threat to themselves and to others who could spread the virus further. We need to do better. Poloncarz’s push could help.
Indeed, with a little planning, it could start helping right away. Bills-themed vaccination clinics could draw unvaccinated fans who don’t want to risk being shut out of a game. A great spot for one would be in the parking lot at Highmark Stadium.
That could begin now and, if useful, continue even on game days. Newly inoculated fans would not be protected immediately after a shot, but as a reward – and with a requirement to wear a mask – they could be allowed into a section of the stadium reserved for that purpose. Drawings for free tickets could be an irresistible lure, as free lottery tickets proved to be.
That would be different from the practice successfully underway at Sahlen Field, where the Toronto Blue Jays are playing baseball, but Erie County doesn’t own Sahlen Field. At Highmark Stadium, it has clout. It should use it.
There is another critical reason not to allow vaccination efforts to flag: another autumn wave of infections. As Dr. Paul Offit recently said on CNN, “Unless we vaccinate a significant percentage of the population before winter hits, you’re going to see more spread and the creation of more variants, which will only make this task more difficult.” Offit is a member of the FDA Vaccines Advisory Committee.
We should know this by now. The only way out of this is through vaccinations or illness, and there is no right to risk infecting other people or, for that matter, to attend a football game. Inoculate or turn on the TV.
