The Editorial Board: Poloncarz is right to insist fans using county’s stadium be vaccinated

With nearly three months before the home opener, all of Western New York should be rooting for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who insists that only vaccinated fans will be allowed into Highmark Stadium when the Bills take the field this September.

That’s different from New York State’s newly announced policy, which allows the stadium to be filled to capacity without restrictions. Poloncarz should stick to his guns.

It’s becoming easy to forget, but people are still being hospitalized and still dying from Covid-19 and the victims are largely those who haven’t been vaccinated. But that’s the key; the vaccines are what has allowed New York State to reopen and for most of us to breathe easier.

But not everyone is vaccinated yet and those who are on the fence or just procrastinating need all the incentive they can absorb. This could be an effective strategy.

Start with this: The federal government has said that companies are free to set vaccination rules for their businesses. It’s true that Terry and Kim Pegula own the Bills and that the NFL was, as of last month, still developing protocols for fans. But Erie County owns the stadium. That gives it tremendous influence over its use, especially given the threat that unvaccinated fans pose to each other and to those with compromised immune systems.