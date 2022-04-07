The Editorial Board: Poloncarz highlights intriguing plans for helping youths come back from stress

Mark Poloncarz didn’t use the word to describe the State of the County, but based on two of the projects he announced on Friday, “purposeful” would be a good one.

The Erie County executive, well into his third term, returned to a public State of the County address for the first time in two years. Declaring the pandemic to have entered an “endemic” phase, Poloncarz addressed a crowd at the Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse, announcing plans aimed at improving and protecting the health of students throughout Erie County. Together, they amount to a creative and enduring effort to address issues that were either raised by the pandemic or made worse because of it.

What was made worse was the mental health of young people. It’s a national problem – and a worrisome one – that predates the onset of Covid-19. Online bullying, the influence of social media and other factors have combined to create what some experts see as a burgeoning crisis among students. The isolation forced by the pandemic added another layer of stress, especially on younger students who are least equipped to handle those pressures. It’s an issue that’s going to require an all-hands-on-deck response. Erie County is planning an intriguing one.

As Poloncarz announced in his speech, the county is developing an app designed to help parents identify the mental health services available in Erie County and, with that, decide where to seek assistance. While the app is directed at the needs of youths in Erie County, it will be available to anyone.

This stands to be an important component in addressing problems that can, and do, reach crisis level among students, here and elsewhere, but more will be necessary. Because of a shortage of therapists in this region, both educators and health professionals say it can take months before a student needing care can secure an appointment. That’s a problem that will take time to solve, but the need is urgent.

The development of the app is part of what Poloncarz calls his “Back-on-Track” agenda, aimed at helping children recover from the pandemic. One other aspect will keep the county’s Covid resource team working with all county school districts to address health issues among students. It’s important because, even if the worst of the pandemic is behind us, its reverberations continue. The work will include charter and private schools.

Most immediately consequential of the Back on Track strategy – and most costly – is the county’s plan to buy a high-quality HEPA air filtration system for every classroom in Erie County. The plan will ensure better air quality around county schools going forward.

While it would have been useful to have these filters a year or two ago, the county didn’t have the money then. The program is being funding with federal pandemic dollars. It’s a smart use of those dollars.

Even better, the county will buy the mobile systems from a Buffalo manufacturer, Austin Air. The cost of outfitting some 11,000 classrooms – again including those in private and charter schools – is expected to land between $5 million and $6 million. Because the money is being paid to a local company, those dollars will recirculate many times through the area.

Even with the pandemic entering what many believe to be a new and more manageable phase, these systems will help to create healthier environments in buildings that can be decades old and difficult to retrofit. And, of course, we don’t know for sure that we’re done with the pandemic. If a new variant overtakes the world, the filters, which are sophisticated enough to clean Covid-19 viruses from the air, will help preserve healthy classrooms.

Poloncarz announced other useful initiatives in his address. What they have in common is that they are one-shot efforts directed at projects that serve worthy, and even essential, public purposes without creating routine, ongoing public expenses. Together, they chart a path out of the pandemic.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.