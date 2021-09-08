The Editorial Board: Poloncarz dropped the ball by reversal on vaccine mandate for Bills games

Many fans attending the University at Buffalo’s home football game last Thursday were seen maskless, though face coverings are required in UB Stadium at all times, except when eating or drinking.

We still believe, as we said in April, that the county vaccination mandate for the stadium was a good idea. Unvaccinated fans will pose a risk to each other and to those with compromised immune systems. Anything that prods more Western New York residents to get vaccinated helps the whole community.

Ticket-buying fans who oppose vaccine requirements are obligated to follow the masking rules and do their best to avoid causing outbreaks that would force the Bills or the county to revise their admissions policies.

Anyone buying a ticket to an NFL game is consenting to the league’s official ticket policy, which includes a “waiver and covenant not to sue.”

The waiver says: “An inherent risk of exposure to Covid-19 exists in any place where people are present. By entering the stadium and stadium grounds, holder voluntarily assumes all risks related to exposure to Covid-19.” It's there for a reason.

It’s up to every fan to do his or her own calculation of risk vs. reward in attending a Bills game. It could have been different.

• • •

