When did Americans become so fearful? Putative leaders in seven Western New York counties, including Niagara County, have declared phony states of emergency in a despicable effort to prevent asylum-seekers arriving in New York City from being housed there. It’s cowardly and unbefitting a nation of immigrants whose ancestors also arrived uninvited and without warning.

The shining exception in this part of the state is Erie County, where County Executive Mark Poloncarz flatly rejected that cold-hearted manipulation as both illegal and immoral. He’s right on both counts. These are human beings were talking about, not stray dogs.

“During the past decade we have successfully assimilated thousands of immigrants into our community, many refugees from despotic lands,” Poloncarz said in a statement over the weekend. “This is one reason for the great rebirth of many previously downtrodden neighborhoods in Buffalo.” It is also a principal reason that, after decades of decline, both Buffalo and Erie County saw their populations grow between 2010 and 2020.

Yet, in other counties, including Western New York, elected officials have defaulted to “no,” pulling in the welcome mat and locking the doors. It is happening within Erie County, too. In the Legislature’s 10th District, two candidates in the June primary, incumbent James Malczewski and challenger Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, demanded that Poloncarz channel their heartlessness and bar the door. If residents of that district are hoping for courage in leadership, they’re going to have to look elsewhere.

These are not people who are here illegally. Asylum-seekers are allowed to ask. Some may be abusing the system, it’s true, but the system is designed to identify them. In the meantime, people of good hearts – surely it’s not just Buffalo that is a place of “good neighbors” – can do their best to welcome and help people whose lives of desperation few of us can comprehend: What does it take for a person to leave everything behind and set out for a place where residents react with fear bordering on hatred?

We’ve seen how good people respond to this kind of challenge. Last year, Florida’s sullen governor, Ron DeSantis, sent planeloads of immigrants – from Texas, no less – to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy island off Cape Cod. We’re not sure what he was expecting, but what he saw – what the world saw – was inspiring, as residents rallied to help as best they could.

That’s the approach Erie County should take, not only to assist the refugees who may arrive here, but as a lesson to other counties, where officeholders reject our common humanity without even giving a thought to a more thoughtful and welcoming response.

It may not be easy. Logistical and cultural stresses are all but inevitable. The test will be in the creativity and determination that leaders of Erie County bring to this challenge. Those leaders include officials at all levels of government, but also business leaders, church leaders, nonprofit agencies and others. As on Martha’s Vineyard, residents should look for ways to contribute.

In a visit to Buffalo on Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is considering all options. Among them is using SUNY campuses to house the surge of migrants and asylum-seekers arriving in New York City. It’s a smart idea, at least in the short run, with graduations just completed.

“No decisions have been made,” she said “but I wanted to find out what’s available at everything from DOT facilities to our DEC offices to literally every place we have space, because in the City of New York, they are bursting at the seams.”

Hochul acknowledged the predictable – and normal – nervousness over the issue, but she is approaching a human problem in a way that can make New Yorkers proud – one that DeSantis seems unable to imagine. “… there’s a lot of anxiety around this,” she said, “but to me, we have a large state. We need to do it in a right way, a way that we work closely with the local officials.”

A big part of the problem is in Congress’ unwillingness to find a way forward on both immigration and border security. Democrats and Republicans both shoulder blame for that and, sadly, they show little interest in doing better.

In the meantime, local officials are on notice. Erie County has an opportunity to show the rest of the state – and the country – how best to respond when confronted with a challenge that puts lives at risk. Keep an open heart. Think it through. Do it in a right way.

