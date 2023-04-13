Little in life is more important than shelter – food and oxygen, perhaps, but they’ll be insufficient to sustain life without a place of refuge. That’s not the only reason New Yorkers should support government efforts to expand the availability of housing in this high-cost state, but it is surely among them.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is aggressively pushing to increase the amount of housing around New York as part of the 2023-24 state budget, and, now, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is also making it a priority. In today’s State of the County address, the three-term county executive plans to call for a creative program that leverages money remaining from federal Covid-19 response funds, along with additional county money. With it, he hopes to invest $25 million into housing – more than the county has ever directed to that need in a single year.

Better still, his plan is not simply to build $25 million worth of housing, but to incentivize developers by defraying their costs. County legislators need to evaluate this proposal with full hearts and open minds, with a goal of finding the best way to make it happen.

“Affordable housing is one of our greatest needs, and a lot of developers don’t want to do it because they can’t make as much,” Poloncarz said. “We’re going to ... work with the developers to try to come up with the best use of the dollars to create as many housing units as possible in the region and, hopefully, redevelop some neighborhoods at the same time.”

Key to the plan is a $20 million slug of money that remains from the American Rescue Plan, the federal program meant to help the country recover from the ravages of Covid-19. While the virus remains a fact of life, it is under far better control than it was even a year ago.

Those federal dollars need either to be committed to a permitted use this year or returned to Washington. Housing is among the purposes to which those funds can be directed.

Bolstered by an additional $5 million in other housing grants and county funds, Poloncarz wants to use those funds to encourage new housing. In addition to those who are very poor, the beneficiaries could include young people looking for starter homes and apartments for seniors on fixed incomes, especially those who risk being priced out of neighborhoods where they may have lived all their lives. The work could occur in municipalities around Erie County, from Grand Island to Buffalo to Boston.

Some things, only government can do. Building housing is not among them. That’s part of what makes this approach so welcome and intriguing. Instead of taking on work it doesn’t need to do, the county would hand the work off to professionals and, in so doing, get more bang for the public dollars spent.

“We’re a weaker community if only the wealthy can afford safe, quality housing,” Poloncarz said in a recent meeting with The Buffalo News' Editorial Board. “If housing is out of the reach of a good portion of our populations, how strong a community can we be?”

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.