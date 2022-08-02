The Editorial Board: Politics, false accusations raise the temperature as anti-abortion clinic reopens

Can we not have rational discussions about abortion? Or is it just too divisive and emotional a subject ever to expect thoughtful debate? Regardless, what we usually get is intransigence, intolerance and gamesmanship.

This week’s evidence appeared at an event announcing the reopening of the CompassCare anti-abortion clinic in Eggertsville that was firebombed two months ago. The divisions were apparent in who attended the event, who stayed away and especially in the careless talk that further polluted an overwrought environment.

Certainly, no one can blame the leaders of the clinic for their anger. Although the firebombing didn’t kill or injure anyone, that was the awful risk, even in an overnight attack. Simply repairing the center cost more than $400,000. Who wouldn’t be angry?

But those speaking at the event went over the top, blaming not just the unknown firebomber, but also Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other New York Democrats. Those people, the speakers insisted, support arson at such clinics, and maybe even encouraged it, because they support a right to abortion.

Here’s what State Sen. George Borello, R-Sunset Bay, had to say about it: “That’s what the governor, that’s what the attorney general and that’s what the majority of Democrats in Albany have said: Violence is OK if it supports their political agenda. That’s what you see here.”

He offered no evidence and, as Assemblywoman Karen McMahon, D-Amherst, observed, it sounds suspiciously like an effort to change the subject. Right-wing rhetoric has been blamed for the violence of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the May 14 mass murder at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, for which the accused killer cited the lie called "replacement theory."

To be clear, Hochul’s office issued a statement condemning the attack only hours after it occurred. It read: “Governor Hochul condemns violence of any kind and the State Police stand ready to assist local authorities with the investigation.” That’s unambiguous. Following the groundless accusations against her on Monday, her office reissued the statement.

Borello’s comment was transparently political, issued by a public official who doesn’t even represent the clinic’s district. Neither does Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, who also attended and announced she is introducing legislation to increase the penalties for attacks on centers such as CompassCare. Tenney is seeking election in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District and, if she wins, she still will not represent any part of Erie County.

Indeed, it is telling that only anti-abortion politicians showed up at Monday’s event and that all were from out of the district. It speaks to the divisiveness of abortion, the suspicions that surround clinics such as CompassCare – which are often accused of seeking to mislead women – and the political gamesmanship it all inspires. It would have been useful if elected officials supporting abortion rights had attended, given the nature of the violence, but with the tenor of the comments, why would they? It was meant to be politically accusatory.

The firebombing of the clinic was a criminal act that demands investigation, in which police say they are diligently engaged. It is understandable that clinic supporters are impatient with its pace but, in that, they share the frustrations of many crime victims. Sometimes it takes time. There has been no evidence that police are dragging their feet.

The accusations of Borello, Tenney and others aside, Amherst residents know too well that violence is a problem on both sides of this issue. An abortion provider, Dr. Barnett Slepian, was shot to death in his Amherst home by a sniper in 1998. Other violent and threatening incidents have been perpetrated by anti-abortion activists. There is plenty of blame to go around and, with their overheated comments, the CompassCare speakers did their part to further raise the temperature.

Given the newly heightened passions regarding abortion, it is surely possible that abortion-related violence deserves heightened attention from the law, similar to the focus given to hate crimes. Tenney could make that case, if she wanted, by proposing legislation that ramps up the penalties for all such violence. If she doesn’t – it she wants to limit protection to anti-abortion clinics – then voters will know that it’s just more cheap politics.

