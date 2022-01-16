The Editorial Board: Politicians twist King's words in a whitewashing of America’s racial past

If there were a Pulitzer Prize for taking words out of context, several Republican politicians would be leading contenders.
Former President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among those who cite one of Martin Luther King’s most famous sentences, from his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, when they speak out against teaching about racism in U.S. schools.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” said King, who would have turned 93 on Saturday. The slain civil rights leader’s birthday is commemorated as a U.S. holiday today.
Using that sentence, some conservatives quote King more often than they do Ronald Reagan, William F. Buckley or Barry Goldwater. They contend that King advocated for a color-blind society and would take offense at racial equity initiatives in schools about or teaching the history of slavery or racism in the United States.
DeSantis has said that such school curriculum is “basically teaching kids to hate our country and to hate each other based on race. It puts race as the most important thing. I want content of character to be the most important thing.”
McCarthy, in a floor speech last year, said Democrats “continue to look at race as the primary means of judging a person’s character.” The minority leader told an interviewer that “the left is trying to take America backward.”
King’s “four little children” are all grown up now and they object to their father’s words being used this way. Bernice King, a lawyer who is King’s youngest daughter, tweeted at McCarthy, asking him to consider her father’s whole body of work.
“Rep. McCarthy, I encourage you to study my father’s teachings & words well beyond the last lines of ‘I Have A Dream,’” she wrote. “This nation has yet to firmly commit to the intensive, multi-faceted work of eradicating racism against Black people. You should help with that.”
She added that when her father dreamed his children would one day be judged by the content of their character, “he was beckoning people to end racism, not deny its existence.”
In Texas, state Sen. Bryan Hughes last July said he was offended by educators teaching “the inverse of what Dr. King taught us.” At the same time, Hughes introduced a bill that would have excised King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and his “Letter From Birmingham Jail” from the state curriculum.
King’s oldest son objected to Hughes twisting his father’s words.
“Yes, we should judge people by the content of their character and not the color of their skin – but that is when we have a true, just, humane society where there are no biases, where there is no racism, where there is no discrimination,” Martin Luther King III told the Texas Tribune. “Unfortunately, all of these things still exist.”
Cherry-picking King’s words is nothing new. The speeches and writings he left behind amount to a Swiss army knife of rhetoric, with a sentence or phrase to fit any task.
On Martin Luther King Day in 2020, the Senate was about to start its first impeachment trial of Trump. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters that if King were still alive, he would be speaking out against the impeachment because it would divide America.
“I don’t think it was within Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors,” she said.
King’s legacy is much more complex than a few sentences that fit onto a T-shirt or coffee mug. He did share his dream of a unified United States that lived up to its democratic ideals, but he had few illusions about how far the country was from realizing that vision.
While King preached nonviolence, which put him at odds with some other civil rights leaders, he very much stood for peaceful resistance and unrest. He became an advocate for social and economic justice, as well as racial equity. In 1968, King was working on the Poor People’s Campaign and he was in Memphis to support a strike by sanitation workers. King was shot to death at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
For a broader understanding of King’s work, find one of his speeches, such as his address at the Riverside Church in New York City in April 1967, when King spoke out against the Vietnam War.
Explaining why he joined the anti-war movement, King said he had “walked among the desperate, rejected and angry young men, I have told them that Molotov cocktails and rifles would not solve their problems.”
Those young men “ask – and rightly so – what about Vietnam? They ask if our own nation wasn’t using massive doses of violence to solve its problems.”
King was a man of peace, but in many ways a radical. For anyone to twist his principles or try to whitewash his legacy is to dishonor the preeminent civil rights leader of the 20th century.
