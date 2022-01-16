The Editorial Board: Politicians twist King's words in a whitewashing of America’s racial past

While King preached nonviolence, which put him at odds with some other civil rights leaders, he very much stood for peaceful resistance and unrest. He became an advocate for social and economic justice, as well as racial equity. In 1968, King was working on the Poor People’s Campaign and he was in Memphis to support a strike by sanitation workers. King was shot to death at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

For a broader understanding of King’s work, find one of his speeches, such as his address at the Riverside Church in New York City in April 1967, when King spoke out against the Vietnam War.

Explaining why he joined the anti-war movement, King said he had “walked among the desperate, rejected and angry young men, I have told them that Molotov cocktails and rifles would not solve their problems.”

Those young men “ask – and rightly so – what about Vietnam? They ask if our own nation wasn’t using massive doses of violence to solve its problems.”

King was a man of peace, but in many ways a radical. For anyone to twist his principles or try to whitewash his legacy is to dishonor the preeminent civil rights leader of the 20th century.

• • •

