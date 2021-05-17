The Editorial Board: Politically healthy New Yorkers can hope Stefanik's one-time moderation reappears

At this point, New Yorkers and all Americans can only wish Rep. Elise Stefanik well as she takes on the duties of the House of Representatives’ No. 3 leaders. Like it or not – and there is plenty of reason not to like it – her party saw fit to ensconce the North Country congresswoman as chair of the House Republican Conference after its regrettable vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from the position.

Even conservatives have noted the bizarre nature of the decision. Cheney, over her years in Congress, has been significantly further to the right than Stefanik, who began her career as a moderate. Consider their voting scores from the conservative Heritage Action for America: Cheney’s is 80, Stefanik’s 48.

The difference is in their willingness to support a liar. Cheney, famously and courageously, voted to impeach President Trump for instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection that threatened American democracy after Trump repeatedly and falsely claimed that he had won last year’s election. Cheney called him on that, too.

Because of that – because the GOP is unwilling to do as Republican Sen. Mitt Romney wisely counseled, and tell voters the truth – members turned on Cheney and elevated Stefanik, a politician who enthusiastically plays to her party’s anti-democratic impulses.