The Editorial Board: Politically healthy New Yorkers can hope Stefanik's one-time moderation reappears

At this point, New Yorkers and all Americans can only wish Rep. Elise Stefanik well as she takes on the duties of the House of Representatives’ No. 3 leaders. Like it or not – and there is plenty of reason not to like it – her party saw fit to ensconce the North Country congresswoman as chair of the House Republican Conference after its regrettable vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from the position.
Even conservatives have noted the bizarre nature of the decision. Cheney, over her years in Congress, has been significantly further to the right than Stefanik, who began her career as a moderate. Consider their voting scores from the conservative Heritage Action for America: Cheney’s is 80, Stefanik’s 48.
The difference is in their willingness to support a liar. Cheney, famously and courageously, voted to impeach President Trump for instigating the Jan. 6 insurrection that threatened American democracy after Trump repeatedly and falsely claimed that he had won last year’s election. Cheney called him on that, too.
Because of that – because the GOP is unwilling to do as Republican Sen. Mitt Romney wisely counseled, and tell voters the truth – members turned on Cheney and elevated Stefanik, a politician who enthusiastically plays to her party’s anti-democratic impulses.
Just last week, only hours before members named her to her new position, she once again amplified the lie that Trump won the election and that Republicans who voted against certifying the vote on Jan. 6 were on the right side of patriotism – even after a mob broke into the Capitol, fomenting chaos, precipitating several deaths and threatening the safety of everyone.
That, apparently, is what it takes to be a good Republican these days. The Constitution doesn’t matter. Courts don’t matter. Honest vote counts don’t matter. Even conservative bona fides don’t matter.
What counts is blind, unquestioning support of Donald Trump, regardless of how many lies he tells, regardless of the danger his authoritarian pretensions pose to American democracy. It’s all about the worship of a man who either cannot or will not accept that voters turned him out.
And, now, a New Yorker has jumped deep into that pit of dysfunction. Stefanik has decided that enabling is more important than leading. She is willing to sell out the country in exchange for power. That makes her worse than fellow travelers like Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park and Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County. Both voted against certifying the election even after the insurrection. Zeldin, running for governor, wants to bring that act to Albany.
Here’s another measure of how far the party has fallen away from its own standards of honesty and conservatism: House Republicans chose Stefanik over Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, a member whose rating by the Heritage organization is 96, notably higher even than Cheney’s. Again, the difference is a willingness to prostrate one’s self before Trump. Although Roy opposed impeachment, he voted to certify the election and publicly criticized Trump in the days after the insurrection. The former president turned on him, too, and Republicans obeyed.
Other factors may have influenced the party’s choice of Stefanik, notably the political value of replacing Cheney with another woman. But the fundamental fact is that, with their votes for her, Republican members of Congress have confirmed that they no longer represent a party of ideas, but of cultish devotion to a man who would instigate violence rather than accept the decision of voters. Who would have thought that possible, even just five years ago? It truly is a new McCarthyism.
Maybe, someday, Stefanik’s former moderation will reawaken and lead her back toward actual patriotism. That would take leadership, rather than the sycophancy she embraces today. But it’s in that context that politically healthy New Yorkers – Republican, Democratic or otherwise – can cling to a shred of hope and wish her well as she takes a leadership role in party that has shamed itself.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.