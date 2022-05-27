The Editorial Board: Police presence in buildings will be wise through the remainder of the school year

Parents and students are frightened enough today that they’re asking to return to remote learning, at least in Niagara Falls. It would be surprising if some teachers and administrators weren’t similarly worried.

The reason is the mass shooting of students and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, just 10 days after 10 Black people were shot and killed in a Buffalo supermarket. In Texas, 19 children and two teachers were slain by a gunman with a military-style weapon. Like the similarly armed Buffalo shooter, he was 18 years old.

Around Western New York, including in Niagara Falls, schools have increased security in an effort both to protect and reassure their communities. It’s a wise precaution, given events of the past two weeks and the prevalence of high-powered firearms. With those steps, schools look nothing like they did in decades past, when few even considered the possibility that classrooms could be unsafe.

It’s been a hard couple of decades, beginning with the student-led slaughter at Columbine High School in Colorado, the massacre of students at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut and, now, the murders in Uvalde, Texas. Here, coming off the racist murders at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, emotions are raw.

“It’s just a never-ending cycle of sadness and unbelievable situations,” Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie said on Wednesday. “Coming on the heels of the tragedy in Buffalo, there was much more concern last night and today, and much more, I would say, trepidation.”

It’s not surprising that attendance was down some in Niagara Falls on Wednesday and that police presence was up. With only about four weeks left in the academic year, that level of attention should continue in all school districts until classes are finished.

In Buffalo, interim Superintendent Tonja Williams announced that, in light of the shootings in Buffalo and Texas, anyone who wants to enter a school building is required to call ahead and obtain prior approval. It’s wise, especially given the violence that occurred at McKinley High School in February.

It’s a question for leaders of state government, as well, said Phyllis Harrington, president of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, and Charles Dedrick, the organization’s executive director.

“Every superintendent goes to bed at night asking themselves, are we doing enough to protect our students tomorrow?,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We ask for the same from our elected leaders. Have we all done enough to ensure the safety of the children, teachers and staff as they set foot in our schools?”

Given the easy access to guns and the willingness of some to commit mass murder, the questions are essential.

