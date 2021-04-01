The Editorial Board: Police departments suffer when their ranks fail to reflect their communities

As America watches the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, infamous for kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man, the circumstances prompt an obvious question: How do police departments relate to constituents when the ranks do not represent the community being policed?

Buffalo News reporters Aaron Besecker and Stephen T. Watson examined the ranks in Erie County. Most communities failed the diversity test. Twelve had all-white police departments. The Erie County Sheriff’s Department, the second-largest police department in the county, has two Black deputies.

Reasons for the disparity ranged from not enough candidates to unqualified candidates to exam readiness to exams that might be skewed against minorities. But no matter the hurdles, police departments must do a better job of diversifying their ranks.

Consider Camden, N.J. Not only did city officials there replace the entire police department some years ago, but its now-retired police chief, Joseph D. Wysocki, marched alongside protesters following Floyd’s death.