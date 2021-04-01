The Editorial Board: Police departments suffer when their ranks fail to reflect their communities

As America watches the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, infamous for kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man, the circumstances prompt an obvious question: How do police departments relate to constituents when the ranks do not represent the community being policed?
Buffalo News reporters Aaron Besecker and Stephen T. Watson examined the ranks in Erie County. Most communities failed the diversity test. Twelve had all-white police departments. The Erie County Sheriff’s Department, the second-largest police department in the county, has two Black deputies.
Reasons for the disparity ranged from not enough candidates to unqualified candidates to exam readiness to exams that might be skewed against minorities. But no matter the hurdles, police departments must do a better job of diversifying their ranks.
Consider Camden, N.J. Not only did city officials there replace the entire police department some years ago, but its now-retired police chief, Joseph D. Wysocki, marched alongside protesters following Floyd’s death.
Camden represents an example studied by Katerina Bezrukova, associate professor of organization and human resources at the University at Buffalo’s School of Management, and her colleague Chester Spell of Rutgers University. The two recently spoke to The News about law enforcement diversity. Spell works in Camden and offered observations on how the department’s overhaul changed the nature of how the police conduct themselves. Community barbecues and cookouts are among the strategies.
The scholars’ work indicates the “…proportion of African American residents arrested was the lowest when racially diverse police forces were located within diverse communities.” It is the opposite for homogenous, or white, police departments, Bezrukova said.
Getting to know the community in a nonadversarial manner increases the chance that young people will choose a career in policing. Diversifying the force lessens the homogeneity of the department that might lead to unintended consequence, among them, the reported infiltration by white supremacists and militias into law enforcement agencies in some areas. There have been no public reports of such activity in this region and Buffalo police officials say they conduct in-depth background checks. As Bezrukova observed, police diversity serves as a natural protection from such consequences.
Buffalo Police have a reputation of reaching out to the community through Buffalo Police Explorers Post 638 and the Police Athletic League and from “Singing Cops” to impromptu street football games with neighborhood kids. For the 2019 recruitment period, the city and Buffalo Police Department held three informational sessions at East High School featuring the mayor, the human resources commissioner and top police brass. Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara A. Lark and the human resources director went to churches in the African American community. City Hall communications created an entire marketing campaign with pamphlets and fliers to attract minorities and women.
Those are valuable efforts that should be continued, modified as necessary and expanded. The best way for police departments to show that men like Chauvin do not represent them is through transparency and full commitment to diversity. It will take effort to make police departments look like their communities, but there is no substitute for it.
