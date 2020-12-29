The Editorial Board: Police around WNY violate the law by continuing to hide disciplinary records

Law enforcement agencies that continue to sidestep the law by slow-walking public access to disciplinary records must be held accountable. Albany may have to respond to this issue.

The state this year repealed Section 50-a of state Civil Rights Law. That law allowed police and municipalities to conceal police misconduct, and allegations of misconduct, from the public. The tumultuous times following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer demanded action and Albany provided it. But, now, law enforcement agencies want to pretend it applies piecemeal or that it doesn’t apply at all.

A recent News story outlined the many ways police departments are working to neuter a necessary law. Some, for example, blame the pandemic. The City of Niagara Falls allowed itself an “indeterminate amount of time” to provide its police disciplinary records by citing “the disruption in operation caused by the novel coronavirus.” We doubt the police find that excuse acceptable when other laws are violated.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department simply pretends 50-a was never repealed. It denied a Buffalo News request for its disciplinary records based in part on the need to preserve its officers’ privacy.