If summer is just beginning, then the annual appeal by Catholic Charities is nearing its end. With Friday’s deadline fast approaching, the appeal needs a final push to reach its goal.

Only a few days ago, leaders announced that the appeal was tantalizingly close to the target of $9.5 million. With nearly $8.7 million raised for both Catholic Charities and the Fund for Faith, more than 91% of the goal had been reached. Another $813,000 would put it over the top. It’s important that it succeeds.

“Right now, with the economy the way it is, inflation hurts everybody, especially people who have limited income,” Deacon Steve Schumer said as the drive kicked off earlier this year. The December blizzard added to the need, said Schumer, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo.

“At its core, the annual appeal is about neighbors helping neighbors in need of hope for all seasons,” Schumer recently observed in reporting on the appeal’s progress. “Thanks to the generosity of so many neighbors already, we are closing in on our goal for the 99th appeal. We are hopeful our neighbors will help us rally together in these final days of the campaign.”

This year’s campaign, once again, is using the theme “HOPE,” an accurate reflection of what the services of Catholic Charities offer to thousands of beneficiaries.

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations and 13 diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Those services are administered to everyone, regardless of religion, across all eight counties of Western New York, with programs and services that extend to basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment and youth and family support services.

The scope of the need is revealed in the number of people the appeal serves.

“Last year alone, more than 134,000 Western New Yorkers turned to Catholic Charities,” said Adam Sumlin, chair of this year’s appeal. “We want to ensure that beacon of hope continues with a successful appeal 2023.”

Sumlin’s history with the appeal is revealing. He joined the leadership team after years as a volunteer, a time when he clearly saw how Catholic Charities’ good works serve the community.

“I recognize how the Western New York community was still so generous, looking to help those in need,” he said. Catholic Charities will lean on this year’s appeal patron, Venerable Nelson H. Baker, founder of Our Lady of Victory charities and one of the signers of the letters of incorporation for Catholic Charities.

Western New Yorkers are known for their generosity, financial and otherwise. It is what makes Buffalo the City of Good Neighbors, a designation that applies far beyond the city limits. That reputation is critical to meeting needs that arise both in areas of poverty – urban and rural – and in others where, despite any advantages, hard times still come.

Donations to appeal 2023 can be made at ccwny.org/donate through June 30. Please consider helping Catholic Charities continue to make its important difference to Western New York communities.