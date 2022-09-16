The Editorial Board: Plans for Perry apartments, other public housing aim to be truly transformational

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is – at long last – unveiling preliminary plans to remake the decaying Commodore Perry apartments. This welcome and essential project will do more than help residents out of often abominable conditions. It also represents the beginning of a larger plan to reimagine entire neighborhoods.

This is not just a building project but a neighborhood development, aimed at fashioning an equitable, inclusive neighborhood where nobody is an afterthought. It will start with the Commodore Perry apartments, an aging 30-acre complex in the Old First Ward.

The work has been a long time coming. While many other cities have already demolished and rebuilt such older housing, Buffalo chose to renovate many times over many decades, without addressing many of the buildings’ core deficiencies. It amounted to throwing good money after bad.

If the new plans succeed, the project will radically transform the 10-block area of structures that stretches from Chicago to Hamburg streets and from the Niagara Thruway to South Park Avenue. It will include public and affordable housing, as well as the possibility of market-rate housing, while emphasizing the advantages of living near other parts of Buffalo.

Academic research shows that an individual’s neighborhood is key to that person’s economic vitality, health and overall well-being. That underscores the value of remaking these housing developments, especially the Perry development.

The project maintains access for low-income individuals in key parts of the city. In addition to the Perry apartments, once mentioned as an ideal location for a new football stadium, the BMHA’s portfolio includes Marine Drive, which is on the waterfront; and the Shaffer Village apartments, located in a strong neighborhood in Riverside. All are targeted for major rehabilitation in the next five to 10 years. This is an approximate $1 billion investment that, once completed, should stand as an example to other parts of New York State and mid-sized cities across the nation.

Through 30 to 40 years of urban development, Marine Drive, at the Inner Harbor, has become one of the most desirable neighborhoods in which to live, close to Canalside as well as some of the highest-value condominiums in the city. The overall project maintains those residents at Buffalo’s waterfront.

Similarly, the Perry apartments are close to thriving areas that include Larkinville, the Buffalo River and the city’s resurgent downtown. BMHA also plans to maintain its presence in this vital environment, which includes some of the lowest incomes in the area. The goal is to rebuild these neighborhoods with respect for the residents in mind.

The city is beginning to ask for the money to move the projects forward. The New York State Restore grant is critical to begin the transformation. City officials say they are not looking to create a new public housing project but a great neighborhood that includes public housing. It’s an ambitious and worthy vision.

Hopefully, with a governor from Buffalo and continued interest by federal partners such as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins, that funding will arrive. It comes down to the full commitment of both the state and federal delegations.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown drafted a resolution, sponsored by Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, which will be the first ask from state and federal partners.

This project has been the top priority of Brown’s Office of Strategic Planning, working in collaboration with BMHA, and has included outreach to residents. It will be done in phases, beginning with the Perry apartments. Among its aims is for residents to benefit from the advantages of proximity to downtown, the waterfront and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

This is an unprecedented collaborative effort between BMHA and the city, representing the first part of the first step to creating something larger that can benefit both individuals and the larger community. Big plans don’t always meet expectations. It’s important that this one does.

