The Editorial Board: Plan to examine the possibility of wind turbines in our lakes is responsible

The plan to investigate placing wind turbines in Western New York’s two Great Lakes is sure to arouse opposition, but the examination ie essential. The dangers from climate change mean every alternative must be explored.

That doesn’t mean it is a foregone collusion that New York should place turbines in Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. But with similar efforts planned in the ocean off Long Island and successful installations around the globe, it would be economically and environmentally irresponsible not to examine the possibility.

That’s what the New York Energy Research and Development Authority has been ordered to study, with a report to be completed by early next year. The question is whether wind power on the lakes should be part of New York’s green energy portfolio. It is a sensible question.

As residents may have noticed on Friday, this is a windy region – windier, by some estimates, than the famously Windy City of Chicago. Much of that has to do with the open lakes to our west and north and some, no doubt, is linked to our unique location: the only sizeable American region on the eastern end of a large body of fresh water. Given that, it would be reckless not to look into the possibilities of harnessing that wind power.