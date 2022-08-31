The Editorial Board: Pioneer School Board must explain expensive separation agreements

The Pioneer Central School Board should stop keeping secrets when it comes to the details of separation agreements with the former superintendent and high school principal. Taxpayers are being hit up for nearly $400,000. They have a right to know why.

Of course, there are legal consequences when an employer goes too far in disclosing certain personnel information. But given the approximate half million dollars payout to the two men, in addition to the pay for the interim superintendent, taxpayers have a compelling interest in the whole story. The state Freedom of Information Law does not prohibit disclosure of such records, according to Kristin O’Neill, assistant director of the New York State Committee on Open Government.

If the law does not allow full (or fuller) disclosure, then the law should be changed.

Pioneer Central is located about 40 miles southeast of Buffalo and covers 250 square miles in Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. it serves about 2,800 students, from prekindergarten through 12th grade.

Given the district’s comparatively small size, it is fair to say taxpayers might find the payouts to Superintendent Benjamin A. Halsey and Pioneer High School Principal Mark Schultz to be exorbitant. Including the cost of the interim superintendent, the sum could reach more than a half million dollars. Yet officials have said nothing about why Schultz was placed on leave in March and Halsey in early June.

“The Pioneer Central School has come to an agreement with Superintendent Ben Halsey,” the School Board said in a statement. “The Board of Education and Mr. Halsey have come to a crossroad in which philosophical differences on the direction of the district have led the district and Mr. Halsey to mutually agree to separate and head in another direction. It is not a reflection of wrongdoing on the part of either Mr. Halsey, or the school district. The District thanks Mr. Halsey for his years of student-centered leadership and strong support of the community during his tenure at Pioneer, and we wish him well on his future endeavors.”

So: no wrongdoing by Halsey, strong support of the community and student-centered leadership. What district wouldn’t want that? Why, then, are taxpayers being hit in the wallet? What are the philosophical differences?

The Buffalo News obtained some information about the agreements through a Freedom of Information Law request. Four paragraphs were redacted in Schultz’s agreement, and three paragraphs were redacted in Halsey’s.

Personnel matters are sensitive, of course, but these are highly paid public employees. The taxpayers who fund their salaries – and their expensive separation agreements – should know what’s going on. Those blacked-out paragraphs only emphasize the point. The School Board’s bland statement falls far short of satisfactory.

As The News reported, Halsey worked for the district for nearly seven years. He resigned Aug. 4 and will be paid through Dec. 1, 2023, or sooner if he secures another job, according to the agreement. His annual salary in the 2022-23 school year was $195,800.

Schultz will be paid $134,571 through June 30, 2023, according to the agreement. He also will be paid $560.71 for unused vacation days. He was high school principal for 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He resigned July 28.

Both men will receive health insurance while they get their separation pay. They will contribute 15% of the cost.

And, as for current Interim Superintendent Dennis Ford, appointed by the district on July 28, Ford will receive $775 per day, or a total of $179,025 if he is employed for the entire school year ending June 30, 2023, according to the agreement.

It adds up to a lot of money for a compact-sized school district and a heavy burden for taxpayers who deserve more answers.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.