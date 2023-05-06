When it comes to disappointing health outcomes, much of the discussion has focused on glaring disparities in urban areas such as Buffalo and Niagara Falls – for good reason. But conditions in rural Western New York are equally alarming. Alleghany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties share poverty levels that exceed the statewide 14% average.

The residents of these areas often live 30 miles or more from the nearest trauma center or children’s hospitals, and have very limited public transportation options. As Executive Mark Poloncarz recently said, people living in these rural parts can die waiting for ambulances to arrive.

Finding solutions that will help alleviate the harsh realities of rural life is the focus of the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York. Thanks to the generosity of international philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the foundation has new resources to use in its battle to improve the well-being of rural New Yorkers.

Scott, a novelist and the ex-wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, has brought her compassion to regions throughout the U.S., finding many organizations and causes worthy of large donations, including $2 billion in 2022 alone. Locally, Scott gave $8 million to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo in 2020 and last November she provided the Buffalo Urban League with the largest single donation – $6 million – in its 96-year history.

Scott’s penchant for funding causes that focus on the underserved has provided the Health Foundation with $9 million to help it address its work with racial and health inequities in two upstate regions.

The Health Foundation is doling out the funds through a carefully crafted plan that provides grants to six rural health networks in the Buffalo and Syracuse regions, addressing important priorities in those areas such as maternal and infant health, chronic disease prevention, health literacy, and mental health access.

The plan is straightforward. Selected agencies will receive $75,000 each to use at their discretion in the 16 rural counties that the Health Foundation serves.

The agencies include Ardent Solutions, the Healthy Community Alliance and Southern Tier Health Care System in Western New York; and the Cayuga Community Health Network, Seven Valleys Health Coalition and Madison County Rural Health Council in Central New York.

Another $50,000 will be designated to create a Community Health Needs and Opportunities Report for Central New York. The report will be similar to a Health Foundation Report issued last year about the Southern Tier, which focused on barriers to good health in Alleghany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

This is money that will be put to good use in assisting families dealing with any range of issues, including lack of transportation, lack of health insurance, poverty and food insecurity.

The donation also allows each agency the freedom to make choices as to where and for what purpose it will target funding. Often, foundation grants are sharply defined and can’t be extended outside specific requests, regardless of need.

The funding comes at an opportune time; agency leaders have noted a sharp decline in public funding. They have called on state government to return rural health care reimbursement to levels that have not been seen in nearly a decade.

Scott has provided hundreds of grants since she and Bezos divorced in July 2019. She has vowed through the Giving Pledge, a campaign founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett and aimed at wealthy donors, to give away most of her $33 billion fortune. Western New Yorkers owe her their heartfelt praise and appreciation.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.