More information is coming out about contaminants in New York water and the news is not good.

It’s becoming ever more urgent that all municipalities throughout the state – including Western New York – need to monitor the presence of “forever chemicals” in their water systems, making sure that the reporting is accurate and that it reaches every resident, not just homeowners. And that the worst offending chemicals are included.

“Forever chemical” is a term that’s easier to remember than Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The Environmental Protection Agency deems these substances unsafe at any level, linking them to a long list of harmful health effects, including cancer; effects on the liver, immune system, thyroid, and on developing fetuses; increases in cholesterol, triglycerides and uric acid; and reproductive and development abnormalities.

PFOA and PFOS are in New York drinking water and likely have been there for some time. Though the terms have been trending in news headlines only recently, the chemicals are longtime ingredients in dozens of everyday household products, making their way into water systems as part of the manufacturing process of nonstick coatings, food packaging, stain-resistant clothing and many other common items.

The New York State Department of Health has recently released 2022 PFOA and PHOS data for all of the state’s water systems. It shows that in 2022, nearly 300 drinking water systems across New York used source water that had at some point tested positive to contain either PFOA or PFOS at a level of 4 parts per trillion or higher, which the EPA has determined to be officially harmful.

Western New York – with the exception of a recent incident in Mayville – has not yet seen those levels. Though again, the EPA calls any level “unsafe.”

Homeowners receive information on PFAS contamination in their yearly water statements, but the fear is that too often this information is ignored. Even worse, New York’s newest statewide notification system may actually leave out PFOA and PFOS, the two chemicals that have been most firmly linked to human harm.

The reason? State officials say that these two chemicals are known bad actors and are already reported. As part of a new 90-day notification process, New York’s Department of Health wants to start reporting on 23 lesser-known PFAS chemicals – emerging contaminants that are not yet regulated.

All well and good, but it is absolutely because PHOA and PHOS are now better-known that they should be included in the new reporting.

Equally as important, who has access to these reports? Annual water quality reports are required to be sent to bill-paying customers. That leaves out renters and others. The worst contamination in New York has already targeted – as is all too sadly common – those who live in low-income sectors, including mobile home communities and apartment complexes.

People who do not own homes will have to receive reports another way – even if that means door-to-door distribution. Short of that, local governments can also help the state make sure all residents are mailed notifications.

This will help people find ways to protect themselves and their water – filters that use activated carbon treatment and reverse-osmosis treatment are the most studied and effective PFAS removal options.

PFAS may be omnipresent, but that is all the more reason not to give up hope in fighting them. A recent report in The Lancet calculated that about 9 million people each year die from chronic diseases caused by environmental pollutants such as these.

