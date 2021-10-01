The Editorial Board: Personal seat licenses are the price of fandom for the Bills

Personal seat licenses – like instant replay, the designated hitter or television timeouts – are a sports innovation that is here to stay.

PSLs are the way that professional teams raise revenue by making season-ticket holders pay for the right to buy their seats.

As The News reported last week, the Buffalo Bills are planning to sell the licenses to help finance construction of a new stadium in Orchard Park.

Bills to sell personal seat licenses to help pay for 'private' portion of new stadium Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula plan to pay for a portion of their share of any “public/private partnership” struck with New York State and Erie County to construct a new stadium by selling personal seat licenses.

No one wants to pay an extra $1,000 or more – possibly much more – just to be admitted to the club of season-ticket buyers. However, unlike with death or taxes, anyone can opt out. When ticket costs get out of reach, fans can just say no and stay home.

Once the initial sticker shock wears off, there are positive aspects to be found in the Bills’ plan, if it remains as Ron Raccuia of Pegula Sports and Entertainment described it to The News.

First, most of the revenue from the sale of PSLs will go toward building the new stadium. That means the general public will be on the hook for a smaller share of the money needed to get the $1.4 billion facility built.