The Editorial Board: Personal seat licenses are the price of fandom for the Bills

Personal seat licenses – like instant replay, the designated hitter or television timeouts – are a sports innovation that is here to stay.
PSLs are the way that professional teams raise revenue by making season-ticket holders pay for the right to buy their seats.
As The News reported last week, the Buffalo Bills are planning to sell the licenses to help finance construction of a new stadium in Orchard Park.
Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula plan to pay for a portion of their share of any “public/private partnership” struck with New York State and Erie County to construct a new stadium by selling personal seat licenses.
No one wants to pay an extra $1,000 or more – possibly much more – just to be admitted to the club of season-ticket buyers. However, unlike with death or taxes, anyone can opt out. When ticket costs get out of reach, fans can just say no and stay home.
Once the initial sticker shock wears off, there are positive aspects to be found in the Bills’ plan, if it remains as Ron Raccuia of Pegula Sports and Entertainment described it to The News.
First, most of the revenue from the sale of PSLs will go toward building the new stadium. That means the general public will be on the hook for a smaller share of the money needed to get the $1.4 billion facility built.
The PSL amounts to a user fee rather than a tax burden imposed on all Western New Yorkers. There will still be many public dollars needed, but reducing the public contribution is important. The Raiders, who moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, used PSLs to raise about $400 million to help pay for their new stadium, where they began play in 2020. Fans in Las Vegas paid anywhere from $500 to $75,000 for the license.
The Los Angeles Rams moved into SoFi Stadium in 2020, sharing the $5 billion facility with the L.A. Chargers. The Rams charge up to $100,000 for licenses. The NFL’s most expensive PSL is $150,000 in the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas.
The Bills said their licenses would likely start at $1,000. Raccuia said the team "will most likely have the lowest PSLs of any new stadium built since 2009 ... We don’t price our fans out of the marketplace.”
Raccuia also said that the Bills’ seat licenses will be perpetual – a one-time purchase. That makes them more worthwhile than those of some other teams that have an expiration date.
The license also has potential as an investment for the buyer. The PSLs will be transferable to others, so one bought in 2023 could potentially be sold at a profit in future years – particularly if Josh Allen follows the Tom Brady playbook for career longevity.
Season-ticket holders purchase their seats at face value and can turn a profit by selling individual game tickets to others, a way to offset part of the cost of their PSLs.
Seat licenses are no guarantee that a team will not relocate. Rams fans in St. Louis learned that lesson after many paid for 30-year terms on licenses, only to see the franchise move to Los Angeles after 21 years. St. Louis fans sued the team and a federal judge approved a settlement requiring the Rams to pay up to $24 million in refunds to license holders.
Anyone who pays attention to professional sports knows that nothing last forever. The team’s pledge of perpetual seat licenses makes the PSL concept more palatable. What’s more important, any agreement with New York State and Erie County for a new stadium must obligate the franchise to stay here for decades.
As unthinkable as it seems, the Bills could pack up and move someday. Let’s hope it does not happen in any of our lifetimes.
