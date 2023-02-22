It turns out there were rules governing advertisements by elected government officials. And County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns clearly violated them by spending nearly $100,000 of taxpayer money in 2022 on print and electronic media, in which Kearns personally promoted the services of his office.

Kearns should not get a free pass on this one, particularly since his office submitted bills for radio promotions several weeks after Jan. 5, when Comptroller Kevin Hardwick notified Kearns about the law prohibiting such expenses.

Whether Kearns was aware of this prohibition or not, he should reimburse Erie County taxpayers.

As Section 73-B of New York’s Powers and Duties of Public Officials legislation states, “no elected government official or candidate for elected local, state or federal office shall knowingly appear in any advertisement or promotion, including public or community service announcements, published or broadcast through any print or electronic media ... that publishes such advertisement for a fee, if the advertisement or promotion is paid for or produced in whole or in part with funds of the state, a political subdivision thereof or a public authority.”

If Kearns had spent public money on promotions in which he was not personally featured, there would have been political questions, but no violation. Then it would have been legally fine to tout the clerk’s appointment system for motor vehicle transactions, the thank-a-vet program that offers perks to members of the military and the “Renew Local” campaign that encourages residents to renew their drivers’ licenses and registrations in Erie County. Using unelected staffers or community volunteers in the ads would have also have passed muster and these worthy public services would have been within the bounds of the law. It would have even been OK to mention Kearns’ name.

But of course, Kearns did appear in the ads, many of which aired during the 2022 primary and general elections and must have helped his hard-fought campaign for county clerk against opponent Melissa Hartman. Indeed, Kearns spent more than four times as much on such marketing in 2022 than he did in 2021. Facing a strong opponent, he used taxpayer money to bolster his bid for re-election.

Hardwick first called attention to this last November, and said then he’d look into instituting a prohibition against such spending. Now that the existing law is known, Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner is asking the New York State Attorney General’s Office to investigate Kearns’ clear violations of it.

For his part, Kearns pleads ignorance. But whether he knew of the legislation or not, he must have been aware of how paid media marketing of his office, prominently featuring him, could help his political campaign.

To pretend otherwise is beyond disingenuous. This may not rise to the level of attorney general prosecution, which Zellner – no friend of Kearns – is ambitiously pursuing but, at a minimum, the county clerk needs to reimburse taxpayers for the money we now know was illegally spent.

Kearns should pay up.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.