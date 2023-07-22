It’s hard – impossible, really – not to sympathize with the intentions of the families of the people who were murdered on May 14 last year. Their burden is heavy and their goals worthy.

Nevertheless, a judge made the right decision in denying the families access to evidence from the pending federal criminal case against the killer. As a rule, and this is no exception, criminal cases must take priority over civil lawsuits.

The families are suing to hold accountable gun and body armor manufacturers as well as social media companies. Their cause is surely just, but the security of a criminal trial – especially one for which the death penalty is in play – must be jealously guarded. That’s true even in the case where the fundamental facts are not in dispute: Payton Gendron did it.

The Binghamton-area racist was 18 when he traveled 200 miles to Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and opened fire with an illegally modified AR-15. His goal was to kill Black people and, when it was over, 10 were massacred and three others wounded. Based in part on evidence shared by federal investigators, he pleaded guilty this year to 15 state felonies and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. He won’t be killing anyone else.

Still, the federal case awaits and, barring some unexpected and spectacular development, the only issue at play is whether Gendron is sentenced to a second life term or to death. Given that, it would be inconceivable to force federal prosecutors to share evidence in a way that could threaten its security.

That’s not to suggest the families’ civil lawsuit isn’t also important. Significant questions surround the killer’s ability to buy and modify a weapon and to purchase body armor. It is similarly essential to plumb the role of social media in amplifying racial hatred and other prejudices, among other aspects of its potential complicity, even if it was unintended.

That lawsuit should go forward. It’s unclear why federal prosecutors haven’t moved ahead with their criminal case, but it’s hard to believe the pace won’t soon pick up. Once that is done, the evidence will be available and the civil suit plaintiffs can use it.

Until then, though: patience.