It’s possible that, unlike so many other disasters that befall Americans, Congress will actually do something significant in the aftermath of the catastrophic train derailment in eastern Ohio two months ago. That would count as a favor to the people of Western New York.

But possible doesn’t mean certain.

A bipartisan bill meant to improve rail safety is working its way through the U.S. Senate and should pass, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said last week. In addition, a bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers supports similar legislation in the House, but the likelihood of its approval is clouded by the concerns of some senior Republican members about the impact of new regulations.

Someone should remind them of the impact of the lack of regulations, including not just the Ohio disaster, but the dismissive response of Norfolk Southern to credible reports a burning train car rolling through Buffalo in February.

It was a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. About 50 of the train’s 141 cars were damaged, five of which contained vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen. Six other cars contained other hazardous materials. To prevent an explosion, safety crews vented and burned the vinyl chloride, releasing toxic gas.

The Senate bill would require improved safety requirements for trains carrying hazardous materials, mandate that at least two highly trained crew members ride every train and increase maximum fines for safety violations.

As Schumer observed last week, trains carrying hazardous materials routinely pass through Western New York. As such, there is no reason to believe the disaster that befell East Palestine couldn’t also occur in, say, East Aurora, when a 2020 derailment came close to causing a catastrophe involving hazardous petrochemicals. It could happen in Attica, where a 2018 derailment included an engine fire that ended up burning 2,225 gallons of diesel fuel.

Or it could happen along Crescent Avenue in Buffalo, where at least three people reported seeing a train car on fire as it passed through the neighborhood. Norfolk Southern has said only that it has no official reports of such a fire.

Pass Railway Safety Act of 2023. Transporting hazardous materials is a fact of modern life, but it must be safer. And demand better answers about Buffalo’s burning train.

