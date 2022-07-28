The Editorial Board: Partnerships are key with the Ralph Wilson Park and Cars Sharing Main Street projects

Efforts to build a better Buffalo continue with a huge infusion of private, nonprofit money in place for Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park – formerly LaSalle Park – and federal funds powering the near-completion of Cars Sharing Main Street.

The park, expected to be completed in late 2025, will enhance Buffalo's environmental health, provide waterfront access and increase opportunities for outdoor activities. Good news for the young and young-at-heart: it will also house Western New York’s largest playground.

This massive project proves all entities must work together – city, county, state and federal – along with generous private and nonprofit entities such as the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. The estimated capital cost for the park is a reported $110 million, with ninety percent of the funding in place. Add engineering, design and other costs, along with a $16 million endowment, and the overall pricetag is $140 million. Of that total, the Wilson Foundation has committed an estimated $80 million, including the endowment.

Indeed, this investment by the Wilson Foundation, paying tribute to late Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson and his adoration for this community, contributes a significant jewel to Western New York’s crown.

The early stages that will transform the former LaSalle Park into Centennial Park deserve quite a measure of excitement from all sectors of the community, regardless of age. Consider last week’s groundbreaking, marking the first three projects:

• A new pedestrian bridge over the Niagara Thruway

• New baseball diamonds and soccer fields,

• A redesigned shoreline for public access and habitat restoration

Critical environmental benefits come with the support of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. Waterkeeper assisted in getting the park site and section of the river listed as a habitat priority. That effort resulted in an announcement of $10 million in federal funds for the shoreline work – secured by Waterkeeper, working with the Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Great Lakes Commission – matched with $5 million from the Wilson Foundation.

Visitors get treated to a Buffalo Blueway site, complete with a paddle sport launch south of the Col. Ward Pumping Station.

News of any park enhancement is especially welcome in these lingering pandemic times, as outdoor spaces remain safer, healthier places to play or just be. In that context, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, which will transform 90 acres of Buffalo waterfront, is a giant step toward overall community wellness.

Another noteworthy development, which took significant federal funding, is the Cars Sharing Main Street plan, which has recently announced $54.5 million to address the section between Church and Mohawk streets in downtown Buffalo. The price tag is worth noting, as it is slightly more than the money spent on the project to date, $53.4 million. That goes back to construction on the 700 block of Main Street in 2008. The project is now in its fifth phase and close to completion. And if the funds prove sufficient to extend to Church, it will result in only the section from Church to Exchange Street requiring completion.

Michael Schmand has it exactly right about the positive effect of returning cars to Main Street. As the executive director of Buffalo Place, a nonprofit organization working for downtown’s betterment, Schmand cites increased activity in the Theater District, small storefronts starting to sprout and even more interest in downtown living. We agree and conclude that adding vehicular activity is good for downtown businesses, the local economy and new residents flocking on the scene.

Partnerships at every level are making the term “New Buffalo” even more meaningful.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.