The Editorial Board: Partisan bickering devalued Covid-19 relief bill

After months of partisan squabbling and inaction, the U.S. House and Senate approved a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package. The bill is a mess of contradictions. It is the second-largest relief package in U.S. history. It is too late and too small. And for the millions of Americans out of work or worried about losing their businesses, it is better than nothing.

For the unemployed who most need help, the bill reinstates enhanced unemployment benefits – an extra $300 per week, for up to 11 weeks. But that is half of what was provided by the stimulus package last spring – an extra $600 per week for 16 weeks. The 11 weeks of extra job aid is better than nothing, but it will fall short of keeping many individuals out of dire straits while New York and the rest of the country wait for Covid-19 vaccines to reach the masses and allow for a robust recovery.

The last-minute compromise misdirects much of the funding to people who don’t need it. The Oprah Winfrey model of benevolence – “You get a check and you get a check” – will send $600 to individuals making $75,000 or less, or living in households making $150,000 or less. People who have been steadily employed throughout the pandemic don’t need that windfall nearly as much as the thousands who have joined the jobless ranks.