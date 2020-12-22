The Editorial Board: Partisan bickering devalued Covid-19 relief bill

After months of partisan squabbling and inaction, the U.S. House and Senate approved a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package. The bill is a mess of contradictions. It is the second-largest relief package in U.S. history. It is too late and too small. And for the millions of Americans out of work or worried about losing their businesses, it is better than nothing.
For the unemployed who most need help, the bill reinstates enhanced unemployment benefits – an extra $300 per week, for up to 11 weeks. But that is half of what was provided by the stimulus package last spring – an extra $600 per week for 16 weeks. The 11 weeks of extra job aid is better than nothing, but it will fall short of keeping many individuals out of dire straits while New York and the rest of the country wait for Covid-19 vaccines to reach the masses and allow for a robust recovery.
The last-minute compromise misdirects much of the funding to people who don’t need it. The Oprah Winfrey model of benevolence – “You get a check and you get a check” – will send $600 to individuals making $75,000 or less, or living in households making $150,000 or less. People who have been steadily employed throughout the pandemic don’t need that windfall nearly as much as the thousands who have joined the jobless ranks.
Too many individuals suffering economic hardship had to wait too long for this rescue package. Rep. Tom Reed, the Corning Republican who is a founder of the Problem Solvers Caucus, has been advocating for the caucus’ version of a compromise relief bill since the summer. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others continued their games of chicken until the federal government was about to run out of funding, and a relief bill could be packaged with one providing $1.4 trillion to fund the government through September.
Leave it to Washington to let political lines in the sand turn into barriers to helping Americans who have the greatest need.
President-elect Joe Biden and Schumer have vowed to fight for another relief bill after the new administration takes office, as has Reed. It is a gamble whether reluctant Republican senators will see the need.
The current bill’s biggest sin of omission, as far as New York State is concerned, is the lack of direct aid to states and municipalities. Reed says he will push for that in the next bill, so long as it also includes an increased liability shield for schools and businesses. The question is whether that will come too late to save our state, counties and towns from painful budget cuts and layoffs.
The relief package does deliver a number of positives for New Yorkers, including:
• The Paycheck Protection Program gets $284 billion to fund loans for small businesses that can turn into grants if they keep their workers on the payroll. Schumer estimated that $20 billion of that will come to New York.
• The forgivable loans for restaurants were made larger than they were last March, a shot in the arm to that struggling industry.
• The federal pause on evictions was extended to the end of January, and the bill provides $25 billion in rental assistance to tenants.
• Theaters and other live venues, along with other cultural institutions, get some relief in the $15 billion “Save Our Stages” provision, another boon to Western New York.
• New York State’s local schools, colleges and universities will get $5.8 billion in federal aid.
The relief package is intended to provide a bridge to better times for Americans who are trying to hang on. It may come too late for many who have already been pulled under by waves of despair.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.