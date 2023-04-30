They say they’re not asking to ban books.

But when Jackie Best and her fellow members of the local Moms for Liberty chapter ask that books be removed from school libraries, that is exactly what they are attempting. Remove is merely a kinder, gentler word for “ban.” Just because books aren’t being burned in the town square doesn’t make restricting public access any more acceptable.

While it’s true that many of the books found in today’s school libraries are quite different than the ones previous generations of students may have seen, it’s also true that times change and issues that were barely on the horizon 20 years ago are now part of children’s shared experiences.

Preventing access to books that some see as having difficult or disturbing content is not the answer to negotiating challenging times.

Know what is? Being parents. As the American Library Association states, “Librarians and governing bodies should maintain that parents – and only parents – have the right and the responsibility to restrict the access of their children – and only their children – to library resources.”

AnnaLee Dragon, executive director of the New York Library Association, who is very concerned about the increasing number of book challenges, concurs: “The overarching message here is that you get to decide what is right for your family and your children, but you don’t get to make that decision for everybody else’s family and children.”

School districts have policies about what to do when books are challenged, including having a committee read the book and recommend what should be done. The material is removed or restricted in the library when a decision to ban the material is made.

Such decisions should be few and far between.

In addition to having master’s degrees in library science, public school librarians are also certified teachers. They are taught to curate well-rounded collections that represent a range of viewpoints, especially on contentious topics. They use award lists, reviews and other publications to inform their choices.

This expertise is under attack nationwide.

Both the American Library Association and PEN America attest to a surge in book bans. PEN America reported 2,532 instances of books being banned in schools last year, affecting 1,648 unique book titles.

About 41% of those were books that tell stories related to LGBTQ people or that have a queer lead or prominent secondary character, according to the report, which also notes that another 40% of the titles have main characters who are people of color, while 21% of titles directly address issues of race and racism.

Of the 2,532 bans, 96% were enacted without following the best practice guidelines for book challenges outlined by the American Library Association and the National Coalition Against Censorship.

Nationwide, many books are being challenged by those who don’t even have school-age children. These challenges are directly connected with a widespread, well-organized conservative movement to remove books about race, history, gender identity, sexuality and reproductive health from America’s public and school libraries.

The main objective of this movement is to gain political power for itself by inflaming its constituents.

It’s a playbook that has become all too common.

Moms for Liberty, an organization with 240 chapters in 42 states, and more than 100,000 members, is a leader in the growing nationwide book-banning crusade.

The national group, founded in Florida in January 2021, started out fighting masks and Covid-19 precautions; moved on to contest critical race theory, a legal concept that is primarily taught in higher education but has been co-opted by critics to mean any discussions on race; and has also been leading book-banning campaigns across the country. Moms for Liberty chapters have challenged “Martin Luther King Jr. and the March to Washington” because of “photographs of political violence” and “Ruby Bridges Goes to School” because of “racist remarks.”

Whether knowingly or not, the Western New York chapter of Moms for Liberty is an extension of a national movement that has little to do with parenting and everything to do with stirring up the conservative base. As tracked by the American Civil Liberties Union, right-wing targeting of books with LGBTQ+ content is happening in concert with more than 430 anti-LGBTQ+ bills recently introduced in statehouses across the country.

All of this is having a chilling effect in school libraries throughout the country. Some librarians have quit after being harassed online. Others have been fired for refusing to remove books from circulation.

Librarians should be allowed to do their job and parents should continue to do theirs.

As Jackie Best has said, she first got interested in scrutinizing school library books last year, when another parent told her about a book on a summer reading list for a class that Best’s high school-age son was taking. This was an elective list, not required reading.

It was a choice. Book bans are about removing that choice.

• • •

