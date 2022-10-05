The Editorial Board: Parental notification a glaring problem in Buffalo school suspensions

It’s the never-ending issue in Buffalo schools: suspension policies that critics credibly complain are unfairly implemented. Suspension have been too readily imposed, and Black and Hispanic students have been more frequently subject to them.

Among those critics is Attorney General Letitia James, whose office recently began investigating the issue, along with inequality of opportunity. There’s plenty to investigate, but one issue in particular raises a flaming red flag: suspensions that are implemented before a parent is formally notified. One parent, speaking to a reporter on condition of anonymity, complained that a full week can go by before receiving a notice of suspension.

That problem has been noted by Legal Aid of Buffalo. Carolyn Hite, a former staff attorney for the agency, said her clients faced several problems, including notices of suspensions not given to them in writing, not given in the family’s language or delayed.

“I had at least three clients in the spring who were sent home without actually being suspended. So the principal would call and say your child is not welcome back for the next week,” Hite said.

None of this is tolerable. A suspended student, more than most, needs supervision. That’s unlikely if parents aren’t made aware of the decision. As Buffalo and one unfortunate family learned, the consequences can be dire.

In 2010, 15-year-old Jawaan Daniels, who was on suspension for wandering the halls of Lafayette High School, was killed in a drive-by shooting. That kind of tragedy may be a rarity, but one death is more than enough to send a message about the need to ensure that suspended students are handed off in a safe and responsible way.

The problems have long gone beyond the matter of supervision, though. Wandering the halls doesn’t justify a suspension. Neither does an adolescent’s smart mouth. Teachers and administrators – like police officers – need to know how to handle those kinds of provocations in a professional and constructive manner.

That doesn’t mean ignoring inappropriate outbursts but it does require finding a way, short of a suspension, to protect, as best a possible, the interests of everyone in the building, including teachers and other students. It may not be easy, but the price of getting it wrong can lead to a life of diminished opportunities.

The race of students who are suspended has long been an issue. A 2018 report released by the New York Equity Coalition showed that during the 2016-17 school year, the district suspended students at a higher rate than any of the state’s other large urban school districts. Black students, in particular, were more than twice as likely to be suspended than their white classmates, the analysis found.

The district has made efforts to improve its performance on this issue. In a statement issued after the attorney general’s office announced its investigation, At-Large Board Member Larry Scott noted that the district has made significant investments meant to help children and improve their behavior, including trauma-informed care, restorative practices and social-emotional learning.

It’s important to credit the district for its efforts but it’s more important to observe that more work remains to be done in identifying and implementing best practices. The attorney general’s eventual report may help light the way.

