The Editorial Board: Pardons of Chris Collins and others document a need to rethink this misused power

So, Mr. Law-and-Order – the soon-to-be former president who cheated the students of Trump University – decided it would be a good idea to pardon a thief. How apropos is that?

Chris Collins, the disgraced former congressman, had barely served two months of his 26-month sentence for insider trading when, on Tuesday, President Trump set him free. It was an abuse of power that all Americans – even Trump’s supporters – should be glad to be done with.

Collins, elected to serve the 27th Congressional District, threw it all away in 2017, when he telephoned his son – from the White House grounds, no less – to tip him off that hundreds of thousands of dollars of stock they owned were about to become virtually worthless. Collins had been a former official and top stockholder of Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company whose only product, an experimental multiple sclerosis drug, failed in clinical trials.

Collins didn’t sell his shares, but his son, Cameron, did. So did the son’s eventual father-in-law and together, they defrauded whatever innocents bought those diseased stocks. They stole from them, and the ringleader was Chris Collins – member of Congress, multimillionaire businessman. He lied about what he had done, even winning reelection based on the lie. With that, he defrauded his constituents, as well.