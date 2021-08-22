The Editorial Board: Pandemic tops list of issues awaiting Kathy Hochul

Kathy Hochul will not have the luxury of a honeymoon period after she takes the oath of office as New York’s 57th governor on Tuesday.

With 15 months before the next gubernatorial election, and a worldwide pandemic that’s in a new and uncertain stage, Hochul must quickly gather New York’s best and brightest minds to help her conquer a list of pressing challenges.

Among them:

Covid-19: The pandemic, after relaxing its grip on the state as vaccination levels rose, has been flexing its muscles again. The Delta variant, or perhaps a more pernicious successor, is sure to gain purchase in the fall as cooler weather drives more people indoors and students return to school.

Hochul didn’t shrink from controversy last week when she indicated that mask mandates would be issued for schools in the state, calling them necessary for children to be in school five days a week. That was an indication that’s she is not afraid to lead with a decision that will be resisted in some parts of the state.

When the inevitable surge of the virus happens in the fall, Hochul has to decide how far she is willing to go to keep us safe without putting our economy in handcuffs.