The Editorial Board: Pandemic tops list of issues awaiting Kathy Hochul

Kathy Hochul will not have the luxury of a honeymoon period after she takes the oath of office as New York’s 57th governor on Tuesday.
With 15 months before the next gubernatorial election, and a worldwide pandemic that’s in a new and uncertain stage, Hochul must quickly gather New York’s best and brightest minds to help her conquer a list of pressing challenges.
Among them:
Covid-19: The pandemic, after relaxing its grip on the state as vaccination levels rose, has been flexing its muscles again. The Delta variant, or perhaps a more pernicious successor, is sure to gain purchase in the fall as cooler weather drives more people indoors and students return to school.
Hochul didn’t shrink from controversy last week when she indicated that mask mandates would be issued for schools in the state, calling them necessary for children to be in school five days a week. That was an indication that’s she is not afraid to lead with a decision that will be resisted in some parts of the state.
When the inevitable surge of the virus happens in the fall, Hochul has to decide how far she is willing to go to keep us safe without putting our economy in handcuffs.
We also want to see the state Health Department demonstrate more transparency when it comes to statistics about Covid-19 and other public health concerns.
Federal funds: The pots of federal stimulus and infrastructure money coming to New York come with challenges as well as opportunities. Hochul and her team must figure out how the money can best be used to improve the lives of New Yorkers without raising the financial obligations of taxpayers in future years.
One mess that needs cleaning up is the distribution of federal rent relief funds. The state has reportedly given out just 5% of the $2.7 billion available, a bottleneck that hurts both tenants and landlords.
More resources are needed in New York City for its sprawling transit system that needs fixing. Hochul, whose profile is much higher upstate than downstate, must try to address Gotham’s transit problems for both practical and political reasons.
Balancing act: Given downstate’s domination of the Legislature, the governor must serve as a counterweight to the clout of well-funded downstate lawmakers. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, though he was from New York City, did that. Hochul must do the same, but the balance may be dicier.
Crime: Hochul will come under political pressure from conservatives to amend or eliminate the state’s bail reform laws, which they see as contributing to the rise in gun violence in cities like New York and Buffalo. The reforms removed or limited the use of cash bail for defendants awaiting trial on charges of misdemeanors or nonviolent offenses.
Gun violence is a tough problem to solve, for any level of government, but there shouldn’t be a knee-jerk desire to fill jails again. Bail reform is a new phenomenon that deserves serious study so that conclusions can be drawn based on actual research rather than talk-radio pronouncements.
Redistricting: In 2014, state voters approved creation of an independent redistricting commission to draw the lines for congressional and state legislative districts. The commission members, appointed by leaders of both major parties in the State Legislature, last month began a “listening tour” of public hearings. With a modest growth in population over the last decade, New York State came up 89 people short of hanging on to its full number of congressional seats. One will be eliminated.
Hochul and the majority leaders in the Assembly and Senate should resist the urge to gerrymander when redrawing the lines, a common but anti-democratic practice that encourages polarization.
Ethics: Cuomo wielded too much influence over the Joint Commission of Public Ethics, which the governor created in his first term in office. Members of JCOPE gave approval to Cuomo’s controversial deal for the book about his leadership during the Covid-19 crisis. JCOPE needs a new slate of commissioners or to be replaced with a new body altogether.
The quick acceleration of events that forced Cuomo from office left Hochul little time to assemble a new staff. During the run-up to an election year – when Hochul will seek her own full term as governor – Republicans as well as some progressive Democrats will push back against her on many fronts.