The Editorial Board: Pandemic justifies decision to extend Tesla’s deadline for creation of jobs in South Buffalo

Empire State Development officials decided to grant Tesla Inc. an extension until the end of the year to meet its employment targets at the South Buffalo factory. Fair enough. The historic pandemic demands consideration. The state agency is granting similar extensions to other companies unable to meet job creation deadlines.
Tesla will benefit from extra time to bring 1,460 workers to its factory, pushing the deadline to the end of December. It is not the only extension the company has been granted in these pandemic-ravaged times. The state granted the company a one-year extension on its top target last year, following the onset of the pandemic.
State officials could remind the company of the nearly $1 billion taxpayer-funded investment in the plant and impose a $41.3 million penalty, but to do so would be harsh. The state made the wise decision in granting the extension but while doing so must not forget the company’s promises to taxpayers, including its 10-year job commitment to spend $5 billion on capital and operating expenses and bring 5,000 jobs to the state.
Production of solar rooftop panels has been low, in part – but not solely – because of the pandemic. A recent column by David Robinson highlighted missteps and regrets. CEO Elon Musk admitted that the company made “significant mistakes” in anticipating the level of difficulty of installing the new cutting-edge roofing product on roofs. To make matters even more complicated for the average buyer, the company earlier this year raised the price of the solar roof in response to those issues.
In response, the company is now requiring that homeowners installing a solar roof, or even conventional solar panels, also install a battery storage system using one of Tesla’s Powerwall batteries. The company says that would make installations easier and the home less dependent on utility generated electricity.
Because of low demand, Tesla is manufacturing solar roof tiles below capacity. Canary Media, a clean energy news website, estimates that the company has installed fewer than 1,000 solar roofs. As a result, Tesla has shifted electronics assembly work to Buffalo and has asked local politicians to help promote job opportunities for high school level data annotation specialists – jobs tied to the company’s ambitions for self-driving vehicles.
State officials are doing the right thing by giving Tesla an extension on job creation requirements. Beyond that extension, though, company officials must work hard in assuring the New York State taxpaying public that the jobs and opportunities will emerge. Solar energy promises to be one of the great growth industries of the next few decades. It needs to happen in South Buffalo.
• • •
