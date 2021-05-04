The Editorial Board: Pandemic justifies decision to extend Tesla’s deadline for creation of jobs in South Buffalo

Empire State Development officials decided to grant Tesla Inc. an extension until the end of the year to meet its employment targets at the South Buffalo factory. Fair enough. The historic pandemic demands consideration. The state agency is granting similar extensions to other companies unable to meet job creation deadlines.

Tesla will benefit from extra time to bring 1,460 workers to its factory, pushing the deadline to the end of December. It is not the only extension the company has been granted in these pandemic-ravaged times. The state granted the company a one-year extension on its top target last year, following the onset of the pandemic.

State officials could remind the company of the nearly $1 billion taxpayer-funded investment in the plant and impose a $41.3 million penalty, but to do so would be harsh. The state made the wise decision in granting the extension but while doing so must not forget the company’s promises to taxpayers, including its 10-year job commitment to spend $5 billion on capital and operating expenses and bring 5,000 jobs to the state.