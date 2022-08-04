The Editorial Board: Paladino, Langworthy insult voters, diminish themselves with name-calling

In case anyone in the politically abused 23rd Congressional District hasn’t noticed, the two candidates in the looming Republican primary election are acting like third-graders.

Mainly, we’re talking about the name-calling: “Cowardly Carl” for Carl Paladino and “Lying Langworthy” for Nicholas Langworthy. Each drubs the other with these empty insults. It’s pathetic, though hardly surprising, given that both bow at the knee of Donald Trump.

It was the former president, after all, who began the modern Republican ritual of diminishing opponents through this pubescent practice. Who can forget “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Low Energy Jeb,” “Cryin’ Chuck,” “Sleepy Ben Carson,” “Sleepy Joe” and “Crazy Megyn,” among dozens of others? Note to candidates: It worked in 2016 but fell flat in 2020.

Now, two New Yorkers – former political allies who pleaded with Trump to run – are throwing the same grade of school-yard taunts at each other. It’s a poor substitute for talking about how to fix immigration, what to do about climate change, the priorities of the federal budget, international relations, domestic terrorism, economic development and other pocketbook issues that are presumably of greater interest to their would-be constituents than even their cleverest invective.

Perhaps the worst aspect of this habit is not that it shows Paladino and Langworthy to be childish, but that they presume it will influence the district’s Republican voters. It’s a direct insult, not only to the intelligence of voters, but to the essential role the candidates hope to play in the lives of those voters, the district and – lest we forget – the country.

But that’s how things are with these candidates. They are more interested in playing a role than in a grown-up discussion of important issues.

Given that, we have a suggestion: The next time either one lobs one of these insults, the other can end it with these magic words: “I’m rubber, you’re glue …”

