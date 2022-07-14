The Editorial Board: Paladino campaign’s explanation for child-porn felon’s name doesn’t hold up

Carl Paladino doesn’t much seem to care.

He doesn’t care that echoing a vile Facebook post linking the May 14 shooting at Tops Markets to a conspiracy theory rubbed salt in the wounds of Buffalonians.

He doesn’t care that praising Adolf Hitler as an inspirational leader does the same to millions of people – here, and around the world.

If he cares that people say he's racist – he insists that he's not – you'd never know it from the frequency that the provocations occur. He singled out for insult the Black members of the Buffalo School Board, for example, and wrote that he would like former first lady Michelle Obama “to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."

And, now, he doesn’t care enough about running a focused and professional election campaign to keep a registered sex offender out of his bid for Congress.

Any one of these offenses by Paladino would be troubling on its own; cumulatively, they describe a man unfit for public office.

The latest detonation occurred on Wednesday, when a campaign document revealed that its assistant treasurer is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2017 of possessing child pornography. The document, filed last month with the Federal Election Commission, identifies Joel Sartori as the campaign’s “custodian of records.”

Law enforcement estimates Sartori, 63, of Lancaster, to be a “moderate risk” to the public.

But, wait, it's all just a mistake, a campaign spokesman said – “a simple oversight.” Sartori never really worked for the campaign, said Vish Burra. Somehow – mysteriously – his name found its way into an official campaign document. Note to spokesman: A simple oversight is when you fail to file the document on time, not when the name of a kiddie porn felon ends up on said document. That’s a land mine.

Sartori’s name has been removed from the document, Burra said, who added that Paladino “strongly condemns the atrocity of child pornography.” Good. Racism, too?

In fact, Sartori has been associated with Paladino for years. Records show that he gave more than $11,000 to previous Paladino campaigns and in 2010 was paid more than $6,000 by Paladino’s gubernatorial campaign for office expenses. He has made other political contributions through limited liability corporations that Paladino created. Beyond that, he is an employee of Ellicott Development Co., which Paladino founded. Does Paladino care? He hasn’t commented.

Paladino is a living, breathing land mine. We’ve all seen the wreckage. His lack of attention and self-control undermine the Republican Party. Should he win in the 23rd Congressional District, the explosions will be continuous.

• • •

